"NCIS: Los Angeles", the first spin-off drama from "NCIS", will conclude its 14-season run on Sunday, May 14. "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing network/studio partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

1 DAY AGO