NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
programminginsider.com
Oscar Nominations: “Everything All At Once” Tops List With 11 Nods
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Adventure movie “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the list of nominations for the “95th Annual Academy Awards”, with 11 (including Best Picture) and acting nods to Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. Next was “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” with nine nominations each. Also vying for Best Picture are “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “Elvis”, “The Fabelmans”, “Tar”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”
programminginsider.com
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to End After 14 Seasons on CBS
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. “NCIS: Los Angeles”, the first spin-off drama from “NCIS”, will conclude its 14-season run on Sunday, May 14. “For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing network/studio partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”
