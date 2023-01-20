CalPERS has appointed Peter Cashion as managing investment director (MID) for Sustainable Investments. Cashion’s role will be to set the vision, strategy, and governance for CalPERS’ sustainability work and be responsible for leading all aspects of the fund’s efforts to develop and implement an economics-based ESG research and data framework to support environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration into the investment decision-making process. Cashion has nearly three decades of investment experience and joins CalPERS from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), where he currently serves as global head of climate finance & chief investment officer in the Financial Institutions Group (FIG).

1 DAY AGO