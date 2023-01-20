ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglr.com

Badgers snap five-game skid, pick up first win of 2023

MADISON, Wi. — After three weeks of frustrating results, the Badger women’s hockey team is finally back in the win column. On Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Wisconsin beat Minnesota State Mankato 2-1, which is the first win for UW of the new year. Britta Curl opened scoring in...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy