10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blackhawks
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Jan. 24 (home), Mar. 26 (away), Apr. 6 (home). The Canucks are 86-83-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 53-31-15-1 record at home. Vancouver is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (4-1-0 in their...
NHL
Avalanche defeat Kraken in shootout for 5th straight win
SEATTLE -- Pavel Francouz made 26 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday. Alex Newhook scored, and Nathan MacKinnon had the only goal in the shootout for Colorado (25-17-3), which...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately faces is simply turning around the Canucks (18-25-3),...
NHL
Predators rally past Kings with 3 goals in 3rd
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had two goals, and the Nashville Predators scored three straight in the third period to rally for a 5-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. "The second was a tough period [for us]," Duchene said. "They played pretty well and got...
NHL
Miller grateful for growth and opportunities with Dallas
After a season of injuries with Buffalo the Ontario native has tallied 13 points in Victory Green and averages 16:31 in time on ice. The Stars have adjusted their defense to a couple of losses in the past two off-seasons. Two years ago, the front office found Jani Hakanpää as...
NHL
Wish Becomes a Star
Despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis, 8-year-old, Anabelle Hanson's biggest dream was to play as a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada, Allegiant Air, and the Vegas Golden Knights partnered up to make Anabelle's wish come true this past Friday and Saturday. After landing in Las Vegas...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Pinto among face-off wins leaders
1st-year centers proving effective in offensive, neutral zones for Kraken, Senators. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Ovechkin day to day with lower-body injury for Capitals
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Alex Ovechkin is day to day for the Capitals with a lower-body injury. Ovechkin had two shots in 17:54 of ice time in the Capitals' 4-0 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday but did not play in a 6-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Drop Fourth Straight with 5-2 Loss to Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho hat trick sinks Isles, who fall to 0-2-2 in last four games. The New York Islanders fell short against the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes, losing 5-2 at UBS Arena on Saturday night. Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson had the Islanders in a 2-2 tie after Jordan Staal...
NHL
HONOURING LARRY KWONG
That is how Larry Kwong, a man who opened the doors for so many in hockey, is remembered. Born in Vernon, B.C. in 1923, Kwong spent many hours of his youth skating and playing shinny at local outdoor rinks. He played his first organized hockey game at the age of 12 and at age 14,he suited up for the midget team that would later become the Vernon Hydrophones. His first full season of organized hockey came when he was 15, when he joined the Hydrophones. Despite not having little formal experience in hockey and his smaller stature - standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150-lb. - he was immediately instrumental in the team's success, winning the midget championship in 1939 and the provincial juvenile title in 1941.
NHL
Bedard looking to impress at CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
LANGLEY, British Columbia -- Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will have a homecoming of sorts when he joins 39 other players looking to make a lasting impression at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS).
NHL
'Just a great feeling' | Anderson backstops Sabres to milestone OT win
DALLAS - Craig Anderson returned to the Sabres for nights like Monday - for the milestone, sure, but more so for the thrill of playing the game he loves with a group he believes in. Anderson became the 31st goaltender in NHL history to play his 700th game, then bailed...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand opens against Minnesota
The Bolts return from their west coast trip to host the Wild on Tuesday. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Wild on Tuesday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Lines...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Tarasenko, Krug return for Blues against Sabres
Ovechkin could play for Capitals; Letang game-time decision for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Torey Krug will each return for the Blues when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG-B, ESPN+, SN NOW).
