Federal Reserve and the markets in standoff on rate hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink. Nearly a year into the Fed’s drive to quash inflation by hiking interest rates at a blistering pace, investors still don’t seem to fully believe what the Fed warns is coming next: Higher rates through the end of the year, which could sharply raise unemployment and slow growth.
China’s Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales
TIANJIN, China (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Korean freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court to defend himself against a class-action lawsuit that alleges he misled Tesla shareholders with a tweet about an aborted buyout that the billionaire defiantly insisted Tuesday he could have pulled off, had he wanted. Musk spent roughly...
Mexico, US still far apart over corn import ban
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. officials said Monday they are still far from agreement with Mexico over that country’s plans to ban imports of genetically modified corn for human consumption. Mexico has said it may eventually ban GM corn for animal feed as well, but expressed hope that...
Review: OK, boomers, ‘The Aftermath’ dives into major shifts
“The Aftermath: the Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America” by Philip Bump (Viking) At the outset of his book, columnist Philip Bump makes it clear that he’s writing about an America undergoing massive shifts as the baby boom generation ages. “We...
US ambassador heading to Africa as part of Biden’s big push
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is the second Cabinet member heading to Africa as part of President Joe Biden’s big push to engage with the world’s second-largest continent. The U.S. Mission to the U.N. said Sunday she will travel...
US sanctions alleged Hezbollah financial adviser in Lebanon
BEIRUT (AP) — The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on a high-profile Lebanese economist alleged to be assisting the militant group Hezbollah with its financial operations. The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against economist and money exchanger Hassan Moukalled; CTEX Exchange, a money service business owned by him;...
Poland’s prime minister says the government will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says the government will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Russia expels Estonia’s ambassador
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is expelling Estonia’s ambassador and the country’s diplomatic mission will be headed by a charge d’affaires, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday. The statement said that Estonia’s diplomatic representation from now on will be downgraded to a charge d’affaires heading the European...
