Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Robin Wright Bonds With Daughter Dylan Penn, 31, On Outing After 2 Reunions With Ex Sean
Mother-daughter day! Robin Wright and her daughter Dylan Penn were seen getting lunch and going for a stroll through Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 22. The mom, 56, and daughter, 31, pair were all smiles as they were seen walking after spending some time at a nail salon together. They were all smiles as they got some quality time in.
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Natalie Lee Slams Ex Shayne Jensen For Joining ‘Perfect Match’ — While They Were Still Dating!
Netflix’s upcoming reality series is already turning up the heat – and not for sexy reasons! Former Love is Blind couple Natalie Lee and Shayne Jensen have gotten into a public spat over Jensen’s involvement in the streamer’s new matchmaker series Perfect Match. Over the weekend, Lee claimed on her Instagram story that they were both approached to join the new series while still dating. “I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn’t know we were together at the time),” she...
Pregnant Hilary Swank, 48, Works Out With Massive Baby Bump At The Gym
Hilary Swank is expecting twins in April, but she’s not letting that slow her down. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out,” Hilary, 48, captioned a Jan. 21 Instagram video of her inside the gym. Set to Hollow Coves’ “Blessings,” the video showed Hilary, and her massive baby bump, working up a sweat while doing low-impact exercises on a machine. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” added the Oscar-winning actress.
Noah Schnapp Is Going Viral After Someone Discovered His Senior Yearbook Quote, And My High School Never Would Have Allowed That
That's one way to be remembered.
