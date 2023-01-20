ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Three Aggies Win CAA Track & Field Weekly Honors

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T men's and women's indoor track and field teams secured another three weekly honors from the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) on Tuesday. The conference announced five winners, including junior sprinter Reheem Hayles, senior sprinter Jada Griffin and sophomore jumper/sprinter Aeneas Reed, Jr. Hayles...
Hayles Remains Perfect, 4x400 Remains A Traditional Power

COLUMBIA, SC – North Carolina A&T is taking over top spots in the Southeast Region, and sophomore Reheem Hayles is perfect. On Day 2 of the University of South Carolina's Carolina Challenge, the North Carolina A&T men's and women's indoor track and field athletes showed dominance in the 400-meter events.
GREENSBORO, NC

