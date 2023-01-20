In most families, the brother who has written 34 novels and bagged a National Book Award—that would be the famous one. Not so for the seven Hautman siblings who grew up in St. Louis Park. For them, the famous siblings are always the Federal Duck Stamp Contest–winning boys: Joe (six-time winner of the national contest), Jim (six-time winner), and Bob (three-time winner). You’ll see them on CBS News! Read about them in The Washington Post and The New York Times! And if you look closely, you can observe their actual paintbrushes and duck mounts in Fargo. You can also hear them lovingly ribbed and so immortalized in the background of the movie, the greatest morality play of a film to ever shoot in Minnesota.

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO