Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
mspmag.com
Grand Old Day Returns to St. Paul
Grand Old Day is set for June 4, 2023, after taking three years off due to the pandemic. The event dates all the way back to 1973, and bills itself as one of the largest single-day festivals in the Midwest. To Minnesotans, the 50-year-old street fair represents the informal beginning of summer, but in 2020 the parade and festival shut down due to the pandemic. Now it’s back on, and people are getting excited.
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)
ST. PAUL, MN - Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle on the bluffs, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those living below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.
Chef Justin Sutherland to debut comfort food concept at Uptown Ties
After abruptly closing its Nicollet Mall restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, Ties Rooftop & Lounge has opened in Uptown and will debut its food concept from acclaimed Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland on Friday. Rebranded as Uptown Ties, the bar, restaurant and nightclub held a quiet opening over New Year's Eve...
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
Plant-based burgers in Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Who says vegan food can't be indulgent?. A new hot spot in Northeast Minneapolis makes plant-based burgers that even meat eaters love. Lindsey Johnston is the co-owner of Francis Burger Joint and joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about what the restaurant has to offer. Watch the...
Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location
A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Fillmore County Journal
Peering at the Past In a hurry? Avoid the “milk runs”
Butter was a staple for the early settlers of southeast Minnesota. Before cooking oil, there was lard and butter for cooking and baking. Butter was on every dinner table for use with many foods. However, butter did not become a major commercial enterprise until dairying became a major agricultural pursuit in the 1880s. Raising hogs was the first large-scale livestock operation in Houston County, followed by dairying. Some of the acreage too steep for agriculture, previously used for harvesting hardwood, was grubbed for additional pastures for herds of dairy and beef cattle.
Highly-rated retail store opens in Minnesota
A highly-rated local retail store recently opened in Minnesota and will be celebrating its grand opening event this week. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Miley's Menswear will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Minnesota clothing store on West Saint Germain Street in Saint Cloud, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
mspmag.com
Duck, Duck, Duck... Writer
In most families, the brother who has written 34 novels and bagged a National Book Award—that would be the famous one. Not so for the seven Hautman siblings who grew up in St. Louis Park. For them, the famous siblings are always the Federal Duck Stamp Contest–winning boys: Joe (six-time winner of the national contest), Jim (six-time winner), and Bob (three-time winner). You’ll see them on CBS News! Read about them in The Washington Post and The New York Times! And if you look closely, you can observe their actual paintbrushes and duck mounts in Fargo. You can also hear them lovingly ribbed and so immortalized in the background of the movie, the greatest morality play of a film to ever shoot in Minnesota.
heightsherald.org
Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype
This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
Minneapolis Has "One Of The Ugliest Buildings" In The U.S
You Will Be Surprised Which Building These People "Threw Under The Bus"
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Minnesota
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
WIFR
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. (WCCO) - Officials warn ice fishing is never 100% safe, but many anglers on frozen lakes still take their chances - some even risk driving their cars onto the ice. Half a dozen vehicles fell into a Minnesota lake near the Wisconsin border over the weekend. “I...
Serving gas and serving God: North Minneapolis church purchases gas station
MINNEAPOLIS -- For almost 25 years, Bishop Larry Cook and his wife, Sharon, have been trying to make a positive impact on the North Minneapolis community from their church, Real Believers Faith Center."It's just been remarkable to be here and serve, to see lives changed. That's what we do," said Larry Cook.But it hasn't been easy. The orange and yellow dots mark all the reports of shootings or shots fired in Minneapolis over the past year. The gas station next to their church is completely covered in colors."We just never would go over there. We wanted to but it was...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
