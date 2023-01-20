Led by the dynamic duo of Koby Cook and Will Green, the Meadow Heights Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak in a big way by defeating Delta. 93-38 on Monday in Delta. As the Panthers’ only two seniors, Cook and Green play like Batman and Robin. Cook, the big bruiser, pulverized the paint to the tune of a game-high 21 points, all in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Green attacks from afar, scoring all 18 points from behind the three-point line, all during the first half as well.

DELTA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO