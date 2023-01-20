Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 23: Oak Ridge girls win big in record-setting tourney win
Oak Ridge (7-9) celebrated a record-breaking win on Monday night, taking down Charleston (1-10) by a 62-34 margin to open the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament. The win breaks the Bluejay program record for wins in a season, previously set at six in 2021. Sophomore Reagan Howe led the Bluejays with 12...
semoball.com
Saxton and Stone lead short-handed Portageville in win at Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A short-handed Portageville squad defeated Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 23. Amiyah Saxton and Laney Stone scored 17 and 13, respectively, and led the Lady Bulldogs (13-4) to a 64-37 win over the Lady Wildcats (5-10). “We had a lot to overcome in this game with several...
semoball.com
Lady Redbirds put three in double figures, rout Twin Rivers
ELLSINORE — The East Carter Lady Redbirds had three players score in double figures as they rolled past Ozark Foothills Conference rival Twin Rivers 74-24 Monday night. Brooklyn Kearbey led East Carter with 19 points, while Breanna Dohleman followed behind with 16 and Parker Golden finished with 13. “I...
semoball.com
Meadow Heights' dynamic duo dominates Delta
Led by the dynamic duo of Koby Cook and Will Green, the Meadow Heights Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak in a big way by defeating Delta. 93-38 on Monday in Delta. As the Panthers’ only two seniors, Cook and Green play like Batman and Robin. Cook, the big bruiser, pulverized the paint to the tune of a game-high 21 points, all in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Green attacks from afar, scoring all 18 points from behind the three-point line, all during the first half as well.
semoball.com
Doniphan survives road slugfest at Dexter
DEXTER – With 23 seconds remaining in a heated, physical varsity girl’s basketball game between host Dexter and MSHSAA Class 4 District 1 rival Doniphan on Monday, Donnette sophomore guard stepped to the free throw line with her team up a single basket, and she was smiling. Of...
semoball.com
Kelly Hawks prey on Delta
DELTA, Mo. — Drew Klipfel scored a game-high 30 and led Kelly to a 66-47 victory at Delta on Friday, Jan. 20. The Hawks improved to 9-9 with the win, while Bobcats dropped to (4-12) with the loss. “[Klipfel] is a terrific player,” said Kelly coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer. “He’s...
semoball.com
Malden survives homecoming scare against Portageville
MALDEN, Mo. — Trey Miller made a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining as Malden gave fans their money worth with a 50-44 homecoming win over Portageville on Friday, Jan. 20. It appeared the Bulldogs (9-9) had their opponent on the ropes, but the Green Wave (13-5)...
semoball.com
Scott City's Luke Umfleet’s sharp shooting inspired by cousin
Family means everything to Scott City junior Luke Umfleet. It’s not only his source of support but also the source of his skills. In his youth, Umfleet used to watch his older cousin, Gavin Harris, play for Jackson High School from 2015-18. He was so enamored by the way...
semoball.com
Sikeston stuns Perryville in road upset
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Sikeston pulled off a 58-51 upset at Perryville on Monday, Jan. 23. Freshman Alex Segers led the Lady Bulldogs (4-13) with a game-high 26 points. She also had five rebounds, seven steals, an assist and a block. “We finally put together four quarters and beat a...
semoball.com
Sikeston steamrolls Portageville, 72-30
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs basketball team has shown the capability to demoralize its opponents at times this season. That was never more apparent than on Monday night in Portageville as Sikeston took the Bulldogs out of everything they wanted to do offensively en route to a 72-30 victory.
semoball.com
Jackson boys, Sikeston girls finish second in SEMO Conference Tournament
There’s playing hurt, and then there is wrestling hurt. Jackson senior Gavin Hicks left the consolation semifinal match of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Tiger Field House defeated and injured. As he was treated for injuries both upper and lower, the pain in his face was...
semoball.com
East Prairie wins at Doniphan
DONIPHAN, Mo. — East Prairie earned an impressive 66-47 victory to spoil Donphan’s homecoming on Friday, Jan. 20. The Eagles (12-5) were led by a game-high 29 points from Noah Johnson, while Max Owen was the Dons’ (12-5) leader with 14. “We did a really good job...
semoball.com
Charleston repeats at Superman Classic
METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charleston claimed the 36th annual Superman Classic with a 70-55 win over host Massac County on Saturday, Jan. 21. PJ Farmer was named the tournament’s MVP, while Rico Coleman and Ko’Terrion Owens earned all-tournament honors for the Bluejays (15-5). “I thought we played well,”...
KFVS12
MDC: Trout harvest to begin in Jackson, Farmington, Perryville, Sikeston
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation says several lakes in the area will open for trout season on February 1. Anglers can gear up to fish in Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington, Legion Lake in Perryville and Recreation Complex Pond in Sikeston. According to...
Kait 8
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break
(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
KFVS12
Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Deadly shooting under...
koamnewsnow.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone
NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Schools Superintendent announces retirement
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public Schools’ superintendent announced the 2022-2023 school year will be his last with the district. Dr. Neil Glass announced at Monday night’s school board meeting that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. In a letter to...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
Comments / 0