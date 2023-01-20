ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

By The Associated Press, Frank Bajak
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0SJ9_0kLBxthZ00

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth.

T-Mobile said in a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered on Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time,” T-Mobile said, with no evidence the intruder was able to breach the company’s network. The company did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

T-Mobile said it has notified law enforcement and federal agencies, which it did not name. The company said it did not expect the incident to have a material impact on its operations. It said the data was first accessed on or around Nov. 25.

T-Mobile has been hacked before. In July, it agreed to pay $350 million to customers who filed a class action lawsuit after the company disclosed in August 2021 that personal data including Social Security numbers and driver’s license info had been stolen. Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected.

It also said at the time that it would spend $150 million through 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

Prior to the August 2021 intrusion, the company disclosed breaches in January 2021, November 2019, and August 2018 in which customer information was accessed.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint in 2020 . It reported having more than 102 million customers after the merger.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

How much snow will Connecticut see on Wednesday?

(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday. On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

UPDATE: Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. “The Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH

Willimantic PD charge suspect in 2 convenience store robberies

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police charged a suspect who they believe robbed two convenience stores on Sunday morning. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Mart, located at 104 Main St., according to police. They said the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left once he got the money. […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man accused of fraudulently collecting $17K in unemployment benefits, faces up to 5 years in prison

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man could face a $5,000 fine and five years in prison after he was charged Monday will illegally collecting more than $17,400 in unemployment benefits. William S. Johnson, 34, is facing a charge of felony unemployment compensation fraud, and one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bus driver says she was threatened at knifepoint in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus driver’s terrifying experience is prompting the Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) to call on the Southeast Area Transit (SEAT) District to do more to protect drivers from physical violence and verbal assaults — things the ATU says is happening across the country. At 8 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: North Haven man used recycling bin to burglarize home

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made an arrest on Monday in connection to a home burglary on Lynette Drive in North Haven, authorities said. According to police, on June 18th the suspect broke into the North Haven home by using a recycling bin to reach a first-floor window. Police said the suspect then forced […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 Waterbury teens charged with stealing SUV

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday after they allegedly stole an SUV, and then hit a police vehicle while trying to get away from officers. The Honda CRV was stolen on Tuesday from a residence in Waterbury, according to police. Police spotted the vehicle Friday night at […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy