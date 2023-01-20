ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

T-Mobile says data on 37 million customers stolen

By The Associated Press, Frank Bajak
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8qnR_0kLBviau00

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

T-Mobile said in a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time,” T-Mobile said, with no evidence the intruder was able to breach the company’s network. The company did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

T-Mobile said it has notified law enforcement and federal agencies, which it did not name. The company said it did not expect the incident to have material impact on its operations. It said the data was first accessed on or around Nov. 25.

T-Mobile has been hacked before. In July, it agreed to pay $350 million to customers who filed a class action lawsuit after the company disclosed in August 2021 that personal data including Social Security numbers and driver’s license info had been stolen. Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected.

It also said at the time that it would spend $150 million through 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

Prior to the August 2021 intrusion, the company disclosed breaches in January 2021, November 2019 and August 2018 in which customer information was accessed.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint in 2020 . It reported having more than 102 million customers after the merger.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Alleged drug dealer accused of causing fatal overdose

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say an accused drug dealer has been charged for allegedly causing a fatal fentanyl overdose in Lackawanna County. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Ontario Street in Peckville for a drug overdose around 11 p.m. on September 3, 2022. EMS were on the scene and attempted to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of raping unconscious woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been arrested and charged with the alleged rape of an unconscious woman. Accoridng to Scranton Detectives a criminal investigation began as a result of the events that took place on January 13, around 6:30 p.m. Officers say they responded to a residence in the 700 block […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman to serve life sentences for murdering two young sisters

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Echo Butler has pleaded guilty in what the Lycoming County District Attorney says is the most horrific case he’s ever experienced. It involves the deliberate starvation of two young girls to death who were then buried in the backyard of a home near Williamsport. It’s been over a year since […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police chase leads to multiple items stolen in Monroe County

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman is being charged when she fled from officers after retail theft at a Monroe County Shoprite. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. officers were called to the Bills Shoprite for retail theft. Investigators learned that two suspects had […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Snyder County man charged with threatening troopers

McCLURE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Snyder County man is facing felony charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he repeatedly called the Snyder County 911 center and threatened the lives of troopers. On January 4th around 6:45 a.m., state police say, the 911 Snyder County Communication Center received a call from a man who identified […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton. Police say as a result a 47-year-old man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for alleged involvement in 10 burglaries

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his role in burglarizing gaming machines of ten businesses in the City of Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Matthew Husted, 51, of Scranton, was arrested for allegedly stealing money from gaming machines at ten Scranton bars and restaurants. Husted is accused […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Son accused of choking father, stealing dog

DERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man they say stole his father’s dog and strangled him when he tried to get it back. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident. On the scene, the victim told investigators that his son, Ty […]
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy