Related
Access to meds for opioid addiction in Pennsylvania expected to increase in 2023
A pilot program at a Lehigh Valley hospital is already under way. Medical experts say recent legislation could help reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in Pennsylvania. Access to medications for opioid use disorder is expected to increase this year, while a pilot program at a Lehigh Valley hospital is already underway.
WFMZ-TV Online
NeighborWorks celebrates funding to help older homeowners age in place
SCRANTON — Mary Ann Bauman and her husband, Paul, moved into their two-story Archbald Street home in the summer of 1963. A stair lift, shower grab bars, a back porch ramp and other safety modifications made through a nonprofit program helped keep Paul there until he passed away April 1, 2021.
First day to file federal income tax
MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return. The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year. Those people,...
pahomepage.com
Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure
Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Wintry-mix creates slick roads | Eyewitness News …. Wintry-mix creates slick roads | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Preventing salt from damaging your car. Preventing salt from damaging your car. ‘Luzerne...
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County
When her Carbondale house shook, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year-old daughter while her son watched television. “It really sounded like an explosion,” she said. “It was really loud.”. It was around 11 a.m. Thursday when a boom reverberated through northern Lackawanna County, said Thomas Taylor, the...
City of Scranton issuing ‘Code Blue’ for two days
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for two days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Sunday, January 22, and Monday, January 23. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone Mission and is […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Board approves pension for former Luzerne County manager who quit after 5 months
Randy Robertston’s five-month stint as Luzerne County manager has resulted in a monthly pension of $191.68. The Luzerne County Retirement Board voted 4-1 Thursday to approve the pension. Councilman Brian Thornton voted against Robertson’s pension and suggested postponing the vote, citing the district attorney’s ongoing investigation into the county’s failure to provide enough printer paper for voting machines at polling places during the Nov. 8 election.
Water main break affecting Hanover Township
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency repairs are underway on a water main break in Hanover Township. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say Pennsylvania American Water crews are in the process of fixing a 10-inch water main break at the intersection of Main Road and McCabe Street. Officials said the break began around […]
Marr Development completes Vision Home Builders unfinished projects
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a Columbia County home builder that abruptly closed it’s door last year say they have been living a nightmare. They say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes. Some customers say they feared their dream home would never become a reality, […]
Knox Mine Disaster happened 64 years ago
Today marks the 64th anniversary of the Knox Mine Disaster when the Susquehanna River broke through flooding the mine essentially ending the m
Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton. Police say as a result a 47-year-old man […]
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford
Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
Looking for answers after unknown explosion was heard across several counties
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a normal Thursday morning for Kerry Yankowy of Forest City, when out of nowhere his house began to shake. "I was standing out there in the kitchen at the counter and just making a salad, said Yankowy. "And all of a sudden I heard and felt this explosion."
lsxmag.com
Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!
Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
