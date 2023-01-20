ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

NeighborWorks celebrates funding to help older homeowners age in place

SCRANTON — Mary Ann Bauman and her husband, Paul, moved into their two-story Archbald Street home in the summer of 1963. A stair lift, shower grab bars, a back porch ramp and other safety modifications made through a nonprofit program helped keep Paul there until he passed away April 1, 2021.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

First day to file federal income tax

MOOSIC, Pa. — Monday, January 23, is the first day the Internal Revenue Service will accept and begin to process your return. The IRS promises things will be a little easier this year. It has 5,000 new employees, thanks to the inflation reduction act passed last year. Those people,...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure

Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Wintry-mix creates slick roads | Eyewitness News …. Wintry-mix creates slick roads | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Preventing salt from damaging your car. Preventing salt from damaging your car. ‘Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale

WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PennDOT reinstates speed restrictions for I-81

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced they will be reinstalling temporary speed restrictions in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties due to changing winter weather conditions. In a statement released Sunday night, PennDOT announced they will be reducing the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 81, north of the I-84 interchange in Dunmore in Lackawanna and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County

When her Carbondale house shook, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year-old daughter while her son watched television. “It really sounded like an explosion,” she said. “It was really loud.”. It was around 11 a.m. Thursday when a boom reverberated through northern Lackawanna County, said Thomas Taylor, the...
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issuing ‘Code Blue’ for two days

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for two days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Sunday, January 22, and Monday, January 23. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone Mission and is […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart

HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Board approves pension for former Luzerne County manager who quit after 5 months

Randy Robertston’s five-month stint as Luzerne County manager has resulted in a monthly pension of $191.68. The Luzerne County Retirement Board voted 4-1 Thursday to approve the pension. Councilman Brian Thornton voted against Robertson’s pension and suggested postponing the vote, citing the district attorney’s ongoing investigation into the county’s failure to provide enough printer paper for voting machines at polling places during the Nov. 8 election.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Water main break affecting Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency repairs are underway on a water main break in Hanover Township. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say Pennsylvania American Water crews are in the process of fixing a 10-inch water main break at the intersection of Main Road and McCabe Street. Officials said the break began around […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Marr Development completes Vision Home Builders unfinished projects

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a Columbia County home builder that abruptly closed it’s door last year say they have been living a nightmare. They say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes. Some customers say they feared their dream home would never become a reality, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested for DUI in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two men in separate cases of DUI over the weekend in Luzerne County. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., officers issued a traffic stop at 17th Street and Sherman Court in Hazleton. Police say as a result a 47-year-old man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford

Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
MILFORD, PA
lsxmag.com

Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!

Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.
ALLENTOWN, PA

