New York City, NY

NBC New York

15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train

NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man

NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled

An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Staten Island girl reported missing again

NEW YORK, NY – Police are once again asking the public for assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her Staten Island home. Ariyah Garcia Smith was reported missing since early Saturday morning. She was also reported missing last week. “It was reported to the police that the missing person was last seen Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 0930 hours leaving her residence,” the NYPD said. “She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Unknown clothing description.” Police are asking members of the community to The post Staten Island girl reported missing again appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
W42ST.nyc

Another Missing Person in Hell’s Kitchen: Community to Gather Thursday in Search for Jordan Taylor

The scene is unsettlingly familiar: the Hell’s Kitchen community, faced with another missing person case, plans to gather outside The Q nightclub as yet another young man, this time, law student Jordan Taylor, remains missing after being spotted in Midtown, his phone found near the LGBTQ+ nightclub.  Concerned residents, community leaders and Taylor’s friends and […] The post Another Missing Person in Hell’s Kitchen: Community to Gather Thursday in Search for Jordan Taylor appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar

A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

