NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO