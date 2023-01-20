Read full article on original website
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Charles McGonigal, a former senior FBI counterintelligence agent, is accused of breaking the sanctions on Russia.Sherif SaadNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
3 teens arrested after Fox News meteorologist beaten on Manhattan subway
Three teens were arrested after beating a Fox News meteorologist on a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
17 injured, 1 critically, in Brooklyn fire after deadly weekend in NYC
A residential fire in Brooklyn on Monday morning injured 17 people, including a resident who was critically injured, officials said after fires killed multiple people, including a boy, in the city over the weekend.
NBC New York
15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops
A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
NBC New York
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD
Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
fox5ny.com
Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train
NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
police1.com
Slain NYPD officer's widow announces 'miracle' baby at one year memorial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Family, friends, NYPD brass, and others gathered inside St. Patrick's Cathedral Saturday morning for a memorial mass one year after NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were slain. Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were killed in the line-of-duty on Jan. 21, 2022 while responding...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man
NEW YORK, NY – A deadly shooting at the New York City public housing project known as the Carver Houses claimed the life of a 25-year-old Brooklyn man on last Friday. Today, the NYPD released the man’s identity as John Dubois, of Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn. Police located Dubois with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street at around 10:15 pm on January 13th. He was treated at the scene by EMS personnel, but was pronounced dead. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. The post 25-year-old shot and killed in Harlem housing project identified as Brooklyn man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mother demands justice after one of nine sons fatally stabbed in Coney Island
At a vigil on Sunday night in the cold rain, family and friends mourned Nyheem Wright, 17, with so many questions about why he was taken from them so soon - by whom - and whether they will hear from any other city leaders acknowledging their broken hearts.
DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled
An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
Staten Island girl reported missing again
NEW YORK, NY – Police are once again asking the public for assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from her Staten Island home. Ariyah Garcia Smith was reported missing since early Saturday morning. She was also reported missing last week. “It was reported to the police that the missing person was last seen Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 0930 hours leaving her residence,” the NYPD said. “She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. Unknown clothing description.” Police are asking members of the community to The post Staten Island girl reported missing again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
Another Missing Person in Hell’s Kitchen: Community to Gather Thursday in Search for Jordan Taylor
The scene is unsettlingly familiar: the Hell’s Kitchen community, faced with another missing person case, plans to gather outside The Q nightclub as yet another young man, this time, law student Jordan Taylor, remains missing after being spotted in Midtown, his phone found near the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Concerned residents, community leaders and Taylor’s friends and […] The post Another Missing Person in Hell’s Kitchen: Community to Gather Thursday in Search for Jordan Taylor appeared first on W42ST.
Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar
A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.
17-year-old stabbed on Coney Island succumbs to injuries
A 17-year-old Brooklyn boy who was stabbed in the torso on Friday succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, according to police. The boy was attacked in front of a small strip mall on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street on Coney Island
NBC New York
Cops Hunt for 2nd Suspect Tied to Killing of 74-Year-Old Woman Found Bound in NYC Home
After arresting a man believed to be responsible for the death of a 74-year-old woman who was found dead with her hands and feet bound on the floor of her Upper West Side apartment, police are now searching for a second suspect who may be connected to the killing. The...
