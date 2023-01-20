NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' overtime loss vs. Celtics in rematch of 2022 NBA Finals

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After Steph Curry stunned the TD Garden crowd with a long-distance buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt to end the first half with Golden State holding a one-point advantage, it looked as if the Warriors were headed toward an upset victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics.

Despite building an 11-point lead in the second half, the Warriors couldn’t close the door on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals.

After mounting a comeback and trading clutch buckets, Jaylen Brown forced overtime with a game-tying 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining on the clock. The Warriors had a chance to win the game on the final possession, but Curry’s jumper came up short.

In overtime, the Warriors offense couldn’t match the Celtics. Tatum and Brown combined for 10 of Boston’s 15 points in overtime to steal the game, 121-118.

Tatum led the way with a game-high 34 points on 9-of-27 shooting from the field with 19 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 48 minutes.

Curry tallied 29 points on 9-of-25 shooting from the floor with six made triples to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and three steals. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole each added 24 points as the Warriors fell to 2-2 on their road swing.

