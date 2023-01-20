ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora announces sole finalist for next fire chief

Aurora’s City Manager Jim Twombly has announced his pick for the city’s next fire chief, potentially concluding a months-long and nationwide search if his choice receives city council approval. Twombly has selected Alec Oughton, he said in a Monday news release. Oughton hails from Henrico County, Virginia, where...
AURORA, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
303magazine.com

Let the Good Times Roll With These Denver King Cakes

As Mardi Gras season arrives, many Denverites are hunting for the best king cake to accompany their celebration of this well-known holiday. “King cake,” named after the three kings who present gifts to Baby Jesus in the Bible, is a cross between a coffee cake and a cinnamon roll. It is frequently filled with fruit fillings and rich cream cheese, decorated in the Mardi Gras colors of yellow, green, and purple and is commonly associated with New Orleans. However, you don’t need to travel to Louisiana to participate in this tasty tradition. Many local bakeries have got you covered by delivering some delicious and beautiful king cakes to the Mile High.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Cold temperatures here to stay

It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook. It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead

One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting.  Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street.  Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it.  They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

4/20 Festival Returning to Civic Center...With an Age Limit

Denver's annual 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park will return in 2023, according to its new organizers. But this year, the event will be for adults only. April 20, or 4/20, is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country, and Denver's yearly gathering at Civic Center Park has become one of the biggest unsanctioned smokeouts in the nation. The newest organizer of the festival, Michigan-based dispensary chain JARS Cannabis, posted a video on Instagram over the weekend confirming that the Mile High 420 Festival will return to Civic Center on Thursday, April 20.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
milehighcre.com

Multifamily Development Company Moving HQ to the Denver Tech Center

In February 2023, The Garrett Companies, a full-service multifamily development, construction, and management team, will relocate its headquarters in Lone Tree to one of Denver’s most distinctive and visible Class A buildings in the Denver Tech Center. Garrett Companies will occupy the entire 8th floor, for a total of 22,000 square feet, at 5075 S. Syracuse St.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy