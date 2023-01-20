A larger storm system passing to our south will avoid Minnesota and much of Iowa. But a ripple of energy in the flow on the northern side. The result of this will be flurries and periodic light snow showers. Over about a 36 hour window from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening, these snow showers will provide a bit more bark than actual bite. Only around 1″ of snow is expected.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO