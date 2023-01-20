Prep Hoops: Rage City reigns as East, West both defeat Lower 48 teams; Grace wins, Heritage puts on a show on Day 1 of Classic

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Grace Christian stuns Heritage 53-50 to win Alaska Airlines Classic; East edges West 68-62 for third
It may not have been David vs. Goliath, but it was close. No doubt the Grace Christian Grizzlies of Anchorage were in the deep end Saturday night against a powerful Heritage Christian Warriors team that was ranked as high as No. 14 in California’s Division I rankings. Grace weathered...
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake
A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
alaskasnewssource.com
Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
alaskapublic.org
From next week to March 9, Anchorage school days will be 30 minutes longer
Anchorage School District students will be in class for 30 minutes longer than normal from Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board approved the extended days Monday night to make up for class time lost due to an unprecedented string of snow days in December. Anchorage students have...
Anchorage Assembly votes to replace Allard for Eagle River with mask-wearing poet, writer, artist Robin Dern
The Anchorage Assembly interviewed and voted to name Eagle River resident Robin Dern as the temporary replacement for former Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who is now a sitting legislator. Dern was among 10 people who applied for the seat, which will be filled by the voters on April 4 through a regular municipal election.
alaskasnewssource.com
Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years
The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
alaskasnewssource.com
More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2.8 inches of snow that fell Thursday evening through early Friday morning was the most snow to fall since the end of the “snow blitz” on Dec. 15. In fact, Anchorage went 34 days (from Dec. 15 through Jan. 18) without seeing 1 inch of snow or more on any given day.
KSLTV
Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original. According to a news release from the Church, the new temple — which...
alaskasnewssource.com
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after one person died from injuries sustained in a collision early Monday morning. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and medics responded to the 4800 block of Spenard Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Anchorage police said the vehicle...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire near Ship Creek
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage firefighters responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night. According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd, the fire near 2500 North Post Road was reported at 8:09 p.m. “A total of 20 units responded as part...
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian
Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
alaskasnewssource.com
A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Zachary James may not know what’s worse after he was hit by a snowplow, then says he was cursed out by the driver afterward. James, who is legally blind, said he’s also been trying to report the incident to Anchorage police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
alaskasnewssource.com
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was stuck and killed Saturday afternoon in an Abbott Loop neighborhood collision. Anchorage Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Abbott Road and...
Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month
Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
Comments / 0