ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Prep Hoops: Rage City reigns as East, West both defeat Lower 48 teams; Grace wins, Heritage puts on a show on Day 1 of Classic

By Van Williams
alaskasportsreport.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Outsider.com

Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake

A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years

The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2.8 inches of snow that fell Thursday evening through early Friday morning was the most snow to fall since the end of the “snow blitz” on Dec. 15. In fact, Anchorage went 34 days (from Dec. 15 through Jan. 18) without seeing 1 inch of snow or more on any given day.
ANCHORAGE, AK
KSLTV

Anchorage Alaska Temple to be rebuilt, moved to a new location

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the Anchorage Alaska Temple will be rebuilt in a new location and will be larger than the original. According to a news release from the Church, the new temple — which...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Palmer woman dies in head-on collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after one person died from injuries sustained in a collision early Monday morning. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and medics responded to the 4800 block of Spenard Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Anchorage police said the vehicle...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire near Ship Creek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage firefighters responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night. According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd, the fire near 2500 North Post Road was reported at 8:09 p.m. “A total of 20 units responded as part...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian

Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night

A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run Updated: 6 hours ago. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was stuck and killed Saturday afternoon in an Abbott Loop neighborhood collision. Anchorage Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Abbott Road and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Ash Jurberg

Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month

Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy