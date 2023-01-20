Read full article on original website
Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon
(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KUOW
Laid off from Microsoft or Amazon? Seattle's still full of opportunities
Getting laid off is hard. But between job openings and startup opportunities, losing a job can be the beginning of a new journey, especially in the Seattle region's tech economy. Layoffs at Microsoft and Amazon total 28,000 nationally. In the Seattle region, where both companies are headquartered, more than 3,000...
Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade
Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
theregistryps.com
Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market
The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.998M Tuscan-Inspired Home is Meticulous to The Last Detail in Seattle, WA
The Home in Seattle sets the stage for your best life, grand in scale but warm in ambiance, now available for sale. This home located at 2530 42nd Avenue W, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,190 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Doucet – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 401-0927) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands
Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
seattlemedium.com
Big Tech Companies Going Hybrid For Workers
As tech companies adopt permanent hybrid work policies, many are reassessing their existing real estate footprint and future plans. The Seattle area represents Meta’s second-largest engineering hub behind its Menlo Park headquarters. Microsoft, meanwhile, will not be renewing its lease at a 561,494 square-foot space in downtown Bellevue, Wash., according to a report Friday from The Puget Sound Business Journal.
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
Downtown Seattle shoppers feeling the impact of recent big business closures
SEATTLE — Time is running out for another downtown Seattle staple. One of downtown Seattle’s longest-standing movie theaters is closing its doors next month. The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater is one of 39 that will shut off screens across the country. "It's terrible because it's common that...
KUOW
WA bill promotes dense, walkable communities around transit stops
Many cities across Washington state have invested heavily in transit. But there aren’t a lot of people living around the many stations set to open north and south of Seattle in the next few years. A bill introduced in Olympia aims to change that. City planners want to see...
Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
Doctor turned baker shares Lunar New Year recipes with fellow Washingtonians
SEATTLE — To celebrate Lunar New Year, Kat Lieu, the author of Modern Asian Baking at Home stopped by KING 5 Mornings on Sunday to share recipes. Lieu is a doctor of physical therapy, but her passion for baking was reignited during the pandemic. While she still practices medicine, she has launched a baking group called Subtle Asian Baking.
KOMO News
Can Seattle fill empty storefronts to keep surviving businesses alive?
SEATTLE — The current economic state of downtown Seattle depends on which block you choose to look at. Walking along 7th Avenue in South Lake Union, there are several new businesses, including locally owned, Likelihood, ready to fill the void Nike's creating with sought-after sneakers and streetwear. Likelihood occupies...
KING-5
AmazonSmile discontinued as company faces cost-cutting measures
SEATTLE — Amazon announced Wednesday it is shutting down AmazonSmile, its charity donation program that allowed customers to donate a small portion of their purchases to an organization of their choosing. The program gets the ax as the company undergoes massive layoffs and cost-cutting measures. "After almost a decade,...
KUOW
Design review process could be axed to speed up housing production in Washington state
The Washington State Legislature advanced a bill this week that would eliminate the time-consuming "design review" process for new housing projects, which builders say could save months of headaches and reduce the administrative cost of producing housing. An amendment to the proposal allows the review process to remain in place...
Major sports store shutting its doors for good – see why they’re not the only retailer moving on
A LARGE Niketown store in the heart of Seattle closed its doors yesterday-and its part of a growing and troubling trend. The sportswear giant announced that the store, which had been in downtown Seattle since 1996, would be permanently closing. "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com," a sign...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Happy Lunar New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 22, 2023—Asian communities around Puget Sound are welcoming the 2023 Lunar New Year with family reunions, festivals, and lots of food as they say farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit that begins January 22, 2023. Edmonds...
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
emeraldcityjournal.com
Business Owners in Seattle Decry of the Rising Crime Rate Crisis in the City
Reports indicate that crime is on the rise in the city of Seattle. So much so that business owners in the city called an urgent meeting on Tuesday in a barber shop to speak out about the danger and violence plaguing the city. They also called on the city leadership to come to their assistance in the ongoing crisis.
