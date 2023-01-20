ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vandalialeader.com

Vandalia resident dies in Ralls County accident

A Vandalia man, 26-year-old Brandon McCurdy, was killed in a one-car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that McCurdy’s vehicle hit a deer that was in the roadway two miles south of Perry. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and overturned in a ditch. McCurdy was ejected from the vehicle. Ralls County deputy coroner pronounced McCurdy dead on the scene.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter storm with accumulating snowfall likely to move in Tuesday/Wednesday

A winter storm with accumulating snowfall could move into the area this week. The National Weather Service in Springfield says snow could move into the area Tuesday evening into midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Cory Rothstein says this could cause some problems for drivers. “With regards to impacts from accumulating snowfall, we...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”

Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons is one of the biggest construction companies in mid-Missouri and statewide. They have about 2,500 employees and are involved in numerous major projects in Columbia, including the $200-million new Swift Foods plant that will open this spring on Route B. They’re also involved in the major Midway Golf and Games project and the Old Hawthorne North development. Emery Sapp and Sons recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Vice president Brian Burks joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” They discussed the Swift project, Governor Parson’s plan to three-lane I-70 across Missouri and the challenge of finding employees. They also talked about the company’s history and a man named Billy Sapp, who started the company in 1972 with one backhoe:
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Monday afternoon update: Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson

Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s massive Swift Foods plant is still hiring

Columbia’s $185-million Swift Foods plant on Route B is expected to open this spring, and they’re still hiring. The massive facility is 325,000 square feet, which is about the size of the former State Farm headquarters. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has helped build the plant. Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks describes it as one heck of a plant.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy