vandalialeader.com
Vandalia resident dies in Ralls County accident
A Vandalia man, 26-year-old Brandon McCurdy, was killed in a one-car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, in Ralls County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that McCurdy’s vehicle hit a deer that was in the roadway two miles south of Perry. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and overturned in a ditch. McCurdy was ejected from the vehicle. Ralls County deputy coroner pronounced McCurdy dead on the scene.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
kjluradio.com
Winter storm with accumulating snowfall likely to move in Tuesday/Wednesday
A winter storm with accumulating snowfall could move into the area this week. The National Weather Service in Springfield says snow could move into the area Tuesday evening into midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Cory Rothstein says this could cause some problems for drivers. “With regards to impacts from accumulating snowfall, we...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable”
Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons is one of the biggest construction companies in mid-Missouri and statewide. They have about 2,500 employees and are involved in numerous major projects in Columbia, including the $200-million new Swift Foods plant that will open this spring on Route B. They’re also involved in the major Midway Golf and Games project and the Old Hawthorne North development. Emery Sapp and Sons recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Vice president Brian Burks joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” They discussed the Swift project, Governor Parson’s plan to three-lane I-70 across Missouri and the challenge of finding employees. They also talked about the company’s history and a man named Billy Sapp, who started the company in 1972 with one backhoe:
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General writes letter to CPS, City of Columbia for subjecting school children to drag queen show
In an effort to protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to the Superintendent of Columbia Public Schools, Brian Yearwood, and Mayor of the City of Columbia, Barbara Buffaloe, for deliberately subjecting a group of middle school children to an adult-themed drag show performance.
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Monday afternoon update: Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow likely Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson
Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s massive Swift Foods plant is still hiring
Columbia’s $185-million Swift Foods plant on Route B is expected to open this spring, and they’re still hiring. The massive facility is 325,000 square feet, which is about the size of the former State Farm headquarters. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has helped build the plant. Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks describes it as one heck of a plant.
abc17news.com
Tracking a system putting us in a Weather Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday
TONIGHT: Calm winds and clearing skies. Temperatures dropping into the low 30s for the forecast area. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and calm winds. Temperatures creeping up into the low 40s throughout the day. EXTENDED: We will be under a Weather Alert Day Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. This is the cause...
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
kwos.com
Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week
A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week. 21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Columbia School Board/District seek new judge in Basye lawsuit, hearing canceled
UPDATE: Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs has been appointed to the case. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon will intervene as a respondent in the case. Basye filed his intentin to run for school board with Lennon's office when he couldn't get in to the school building, but the clerk's office does not handle filing for the board.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
