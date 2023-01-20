ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How much should interest rates keep rising? Fed officials now disagree

Federal Reserve officials acted pretty much in lockstep last year as they kept voting to raise interest rates in an effort to cool off the economy and douse inflation. But some cracks are appearing in that united front as the Fed prepares for another interest-rate meeting next week. There are disagreements over the direction of the economy — and how the Fed should respond.
Business economists seem a little more optimistic, survey finds

The National Association for Business Economics released its most recent pulse check on the economy on Monday. The quarterly survey of economists at businesses or industry associations shows some green shoots of optimism. Yet a slim majority of economists still expect a recession, so it’s far too early to pop the champagne cork.
What’s behind the larger Social Security checks?

This month, millions of people on Social Security started receiving benefit checks boosted by an 8.7% cost of living increase. Older adults account for about four in five of those beneficiaries. Additional improvements to Social Security payouts could address one of the nation’s most troubling economic problems with the aging...
Banks want in on digital wallets — and the consumer data that comes with them

Later this year, seven of the country’s biggest banks — including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Capital One — will be unveiling a new digital wallet, meant to compete with services like Apple Pay and PayPal. The yet-to-be-named wallet will be used only for online transactions, at...

