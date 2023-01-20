Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
How much should interest rates keep rising? Fed officials now disagree
Federal Reserve officials acted pretty much in lockstep last year as they kept voting to raise interest rates in an effort to cool off the economy and douse inflation. But some cracks are appearing in that united front as the Fed prepares for another interest-rate meeting next week. There are disagreements over the direction of the economy — and how the Fed should respond.
marketplace.org
Business economists seem a little more optimistic, survey finds
The National Association for Business Economics released its most recent pulse check on the economy on Monday. The quarterly survey of economists at businesses or industry associations shows some green shoots of optimism. Yet a slim majority of economists still expect a recession, so it’s far too early to pop the champagne cork.
marketplace.org
What’s behind the larger Social Security checks?
This month, millions of people on Social Security started receiving benefit checks boosted by an 8.7% cost of living increase. Older adults account for about four in five of those beneficiaries. Additional improvements to Social Security payouts could address one of the nation’s most troubling economic problems with the aging...
marketplace.org
In a world where millions work from home, what does it mean to be injured “on the job”?
Millions of Americans have now shifted to at-home work due to the pandemic, with the ability to do their jobs from the comfort of their personal office or bedroom. But this shift raises questions about what they’re entitled to if they’re injured in their own home. Does it still count as a “workplace”?
marketplace.org
Banks want in on digital wallets — and the consumer data that comes with them
Later this year, seven of the country’s biggest banks — including Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Capital One — will be unveiling a new digital wallet, meant to compete with services like Apple Pay and PayPal. The yet-to-be-named wallet will be used only for online transactions, at...
