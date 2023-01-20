Read full article on original website
Jerry Hayes
Jerry Wayne Hayes, 77, of Columbus, MS passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Columbus, MS. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Ty Danielson officiating. The interment will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Lynn Jenkins
COLUMBUS — Lynn Clark Jenkins, 76, died Jan. 17, 2023, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus. Mrs Jenkins was born on Dec. 31, 1946, in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi, to the late J.C. Clark Jr and Eunice Rogers Clark. She was formerly employed at Cadence Bank and was a member of McBee Baptist Church.
Elizabeth Caldwell
Elizabeth Caldwell, 54, passed away January 19, 2023, at her home in Columbus, MS, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma surrounded by her family and friends. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Aberdeen with Dr. Shawn Parker and Bro. Melvin Mordecai officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery near Aberdeen Elizabeth was born on October 19, 1968, to James and Karen Breaux Foote in Davenport, Iowa. She is survived by.
Danny Porter
KENNEDY, Ala. — Danny Porter, 71, died Jan. 22, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Kenneth Stough officiating. Burial will follow at Kennedy City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Bell
STURGIS — Jimmy Carl Bell, 85, died Jan. 19, 2023, at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Graveside services will be held today at 2 p.m., at Wake Forest Cemetery in Sturgis, with the Rev. Moultrie Lacey officiating. Mr Bell was born on Aug. 1, 1937, in Mathiston,...
Curtis Porter
KENNEDY, Ala. — Curtis Edward Porter, 83, died Jan. 19, 2023, at DCH Hospital in Fayette, Alabama. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. today, at Meadow Branch Cemetery, with David Wilson officiating. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Porter was formerly employed with...
Rufus Caldwell
Rufus William “Rudy” Caldwell, 81, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 30, 1941, in Columbus, MS, the son of Albert Percy. Caldwell and Mary Josephine Bland Caldwell. Rudy grew up in Columbus, MS and graduated from S.D....
Devin Cribbs
VERNON, Ala. — Devin Shay Cribbs, 24, died Jan. 13, 2023. Funeral services were at noon Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements. Mr....
Alford: Service is a lifestyle for new Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon
Connoisseurs of the agate page in the sports section are drawn to the Associated Press list of transactions. One often repeated line within the transactions is “terms of the deal were not disclosed.”. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed for Zac Selmon. They will be eventually. Rest...
Roses and thorns: 1-22-23
A rose to Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin for discovering funds to greatly offset the cost of providing the Columbus Police Department with 62 new handheld digital radios, a long-needed upgrade. For several years, CPD has asked for updated radios that would allow them to communicate with area and state law enforcement and improve communications within the department. The sticking point had always been costs until Gaskin discovered that each time the CPD issued a ticket, $3 of the citation goes into a state wireless communication fund that’s run by the Department of Public Safety. Chief Financial Officer James Brigham told The Dispatch the city had about $160,000 in the fund. The total cost of the radios comes to $264,905, with a total yearly payment of $62,543 over five years at 5.65 percent interest, but all but about $100,000 will come from already available funds. This will be a great improvement for the department at a minor cost to taxpayers.
Community Calendar for the week of 1-22-23
■ Pop Up Meeting: Metaphysical Mississippi will host a pop up meeting from 2-4 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Soulflower Healing Arts Studio, 300 Greensboro St., Starkville. More info: metaphysicalms.com. Thursday, Jan. 26. ■ Open House: Americans for Prosperity-Mississippi will host an open house at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26...
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
MUW track and field has a record weekend in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mississippi University for Women track and field matched or broke nine school records over the weekend, competing at the Samford University Open and the KMS Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Both events were contested at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. “This weekend’s meets were brutal for...
West Point church pitches in money, labor to spruce up chapel at Clay jail
WEST POINT — It’s not every day you drive past a jail and see two men holding a ladder up to a window. In this case it wasn’t an escape in progress, but a church group seeking to better the lot of the inmates at the Clay County Jail in West Point. Saturday morning, members of the First Presbyterian Church were putting the finishing touches on a renovation of the jail chapel that started last year.
Ask Rufus: Columbus’ raised cottages reflect the town’s early role as a cultural crossroad
In examining the historic architecture of Columbus, the earliest houses other than log construction are the vernacular frame and brick raised cottages and the late Federal style houses. Stylistically the oldest surviving houses in Columbus are raised cottages and today’s column will take a look at them. Gideon Lincecum...
Columbus VFW presents awards for essay contest
Students and members of Columbus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4272 gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the winners of this year’s “Patriot’s Pen” and “Voice of Democracy” essay contests and Teacher of the Year. The winners were awarded a total of $3,750 in prize money.
Chris Jans tries to help Mississippi State solve end-of-game riddle
STARKVILLE — There’s no easy answer to why Mississippi State can’t make the plays at the end of Southeastern Conference basketball games, but the Bulldogs have dug themselves a hole. Fans who watched MSU stack wins on top of one another in November and December experienced early...
Art gallery opening at MSU
Opening on Thursday, in the Visual Arts Center Gallery at Mississippi State University, Sean Star Wars: American Dream / Mississippi Nightmare is an exhibition of bold, multi-colored prints by Mississippi printmaker Sean Star Wars. On Thursday, Sean Star Wars will give a talk in 209 Briscoe Hall on MSU’s main...
Caledonia girls soccer peppers North Pontotoc early to advance in MHSAA Class 4A playoffs
CALEDONIA — The game was over shortly after it started. The Caledonia High School girls soccer team netted three goals in the first six minutes, and seven Cavs scored in their second-round MHSAA Class 4A playoff game against North Pontotoc on Monday night as Caledonia cruised to a 7-0 mercy-rule win. Sophomore Aven Matthews scored the opener, a first-time finish of freshman winger Eden Gentry’s low cross in front of goal. Matthews had slipped her marker for the finish, a sequence repea.
Area schools got $80M from ESSER. How are they spending it?
On hot, muggy days, the floors in Fairview Elementary can be coated with moisture due to the building’s poor temperature regulation, says Principal Monte Ewing. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, unit being installed will help correct that. “We’ve had some complications with the current HVAC...
