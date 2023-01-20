Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Battle Basketball are tournament champions
The local AAU team, Sandpoint Future 5th Grade, traveled to Lewiston over the weekend, Jan. 14-15, to compete in the Battle Basketball Tournament. The tournament provides an opportunity for boys and girls from third to eighth grade to compete. The close knit team, who have been playing together since second...
Former Zag Robert Sacre hired as head boys basketball coach at Pauline Flett Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pauline Flett Middle School is one of the two newest middle schools in Spokane. On top of building the new school and facilities, coaches are needed for the new athletic teams. Flett was lucky enough to have a former Gonzaga basketball player already on staff as...
Bonner County Daily Bee
River City Volleyball Club hosts tournament
Priest River Junior High and Priest River High School hosted a volleyball tournament over the weekend of Jan. 14-15. The teams, known collectively as River City, are made up of girls from Newport and Priest River. On Saturday, Jan. 14th, the the River City U14 teams hosted 12 teams from...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Young Sandpoint team takes first at tournament
The Sandpoint Future eighth grade boys team went undefeated and won the Eagle’s Nest Jamboree recently held in Connell, Wash. As a result, the team has qualified for the Washington State Middle School Championships being held in March in Spokane. “From the opening tip-off, the boys played with intensity...
KREM
Gonzaga men’s basketball plummets to No. 14 in AP Poll following upset loss
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finds themselves in an unusual spot this late in the basketball season. AP voters dropped the Zags eight spots all the way down to No. 14 in the latest AP Basketball poll after the Zags lost to Loyola Marymount at home, 68-67. The loss snapped a 75-game home winning streak for Gonzaga which was tied for the eighth-longest in Division I history.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga doesn’t drop far enough in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out eight spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after possibly their worst week of play in this up and down season. For much of conference play, despite being ranked as a top 10 team, the Zags hardly played like one. Albeit, all three previously games came on the road and the West Coast Conference is improved this season, the Zags essentially won games in varying stages of the final minute against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU.
Bonner County Daily Bee
John Henry Nitcy, 63
John Henry Nitcy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and teacher, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 14, 2023, after a yearlong fight with pancreatic cancer. John was born Aug. 26, 1959, in St. Maries, Idaho, to Spencer and Judy Nitcy. He shared many fond...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 24, 2023
1971 SHS graduate James Donald Pratt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald C. Pratt, 420 S. Olive, is stationed with K Trp., 3-2d ACR at Amberg, Germany, after basic training at Ft. Ord, Calif. Pratt, attended the U of I before entering the Army. The serviceman was born in Germany while his father was stationed in that country with the U.S. Army.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48
We are saddened to share that Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho, due to a probable abdominal aortic aneurysm. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sandpoint. Darrel was born on...
Cloudy and Cool for Today and Tuesday- Mark
SPOKANE, Wash. — Clouds with possible freezing fog and some morning flurries. Clouds and cold move in through Thursday with highs of 32 and lows in the 20’s. Friday we will see light snow, and then a colder weekend. What we’re tracking Clouds and cold temperatures are possible for the next several days. There is a chance of snow on...
KXLY
Slick start to Sunday after overnight snow – Matt
Light snow on Saturday evening will leave us with slick road conditions on Sunday morning. A few stray snow showers are a possibility early in the morning, but it will be dry the rest of the day. High pressure settles in over the Northwest this week, so the weather will...
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
uiargonaut.com
Gallery: Humble Burger re-opens in new location
The beloved local restaurant Humble Burger has reopened its doors to the public. After moving stores, the classic burgers can now be found on South Main Street next to Panhandle Cone and Coffee. Originally modeled off of a classic diner in Coeur d’Alene, this locally owned business continues to provide...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Smartwatches lead to flurry of 911 calls on the slopes
SANDPOINT — If you crash on the slopes, did you know your smartwatch may be calling 911?. Since fall detection was added to some smartwatches, Bonner County Sheriff's Daryl Wheeler said in a recent Facebook post that the department has seen a dramatic increase in 911 calls from folks enjoying the day at Schweitzer.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Bonner County Daily Bee
PRPD seeking missing juvenile
The Priest River Police Department is looking for missing/runaway juvenile Naphyra Shapland-Reed. Shapland-Reed was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School around 11:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a greyish/black coat, blue jeans, and white-and-black shoes. She is a white female with brown eyes and red hair, with glasses....
Dumped Bonner Co. dogs show signs of improvement at animal rescue
PONDERAY, Idaho — The Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) announced nine dogs taken into its care in recent days were showing signs of improvement. RELATED: Bonner County investigating rash of abandoned dogs The Bonner Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating someone they believe was neglecting and dumping husky mixes in that county, as well as in neighboring counties. Photos of...
