Tom Elhard
3d ago
The forest service use to actually go out and look at a forest. But now all they do is look at their computers, and that is the problem. I tell people- you have to manage a forest like a garden . You have to log the old and dead trees, so the little ones can grow. But their way is no logging ( or clearcutting ) . But clearcutting only works on the coast not in the mountains ( less water per day in the mountains) . I’ve seen some mountain sides and hill sides that used to be a forest but now they are just bare
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Proposed windmill project to double the wind energy produced in Idaho
TWIN FALLS - Wind energy in southern Idaho is nothing new. Wind turbines can be seen all along the Interstate 84 corridor from Boise to Pocatello. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by Magic Valley Energy and LS Power for public lands in Jerome, Lincoln and Shoshone counties, would dwarf south-central Idaho’s existing turbines in both number and height.
Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating
How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 24, 2023
1971 SHS graduate James Donald Pratt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald C. Pratt, 420 S. Olive, is stationed with K Trp., 3-2d ACR at Amberg, Germany, after basic training at Ft. Ord, Calif. Pratt, attended the U of I before entering the Army. The serviceman was born in Germany while his father was stationed in that country with the U.S. Army.
Spokane County issues response to restraining order surrounding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has issued a response to Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington's motion for a preliminary injunction surrounding the I-90 homeless camp. Ultimately, the County requested the temporary restraining order to be lifted and for the motion for preliminary injunction to be denied.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 8, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Finco, 32, of Sandpoint was arrested on Upland Drive at 6:25 a.m. on an Elmore County misdemeanor warrant. Report of a 911...
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
Bonner County Daily Bee
John Henry Nitcy, 63
John Henry Nitcy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and teacher, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 14, 2023, after a yearlong fight with pancreatic cancer. John was born Aug. 26, 1959, in St. Maries, Idaho, to Spencer and Judy Nitcy. He shared many fond...
Spokane Chinese Association reacts to mass shooting in Monterey Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Lunar New Year celebration was torn apart by violence after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. The news of the shooting not only affected people in Southern California, but those living right...
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves closely followed true crime and missing persons news and once reported a sighting of a woman who vanished.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48
We are saddened to share that Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho, due to a probable abdominal aortic aneurysm. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sandpoint. Darrel was born on...
Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
KREM
City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Young Sandpoint team takes first at tournament
The Sandpoint Future eighth grade boys team went undefeated and won the Eagle’s Nest Jamboree recently held in Connell, Wash. As a result, the team has qualified for the Washington State Middle School Championships being held in March in Spokane. “From the opening tip-off, the boys played with intensity...
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
