ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 6

Tom Elhard
3d ago

The forest service use to actually go out and look at a forest. But now all they do is look at their computers, and that is the problem. I tell people- you have to manage a forest like a garden . You have to log the old and dead trees, so the little ones can grow. But their way is no logging ( or clearcutting ) . But clearcutting only works on the coast not in the mountains ( less water per day in the mountains) . I’ve seen some mountain sides and hill sides that used to be a forest but now they are just bare

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 24, 2023

1971 SHS graduate James Donald Pratt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald C. Pratt, 420 S. Olive, is stationed with K Trp., 3-2d ACR at Amberg, Germany, after basic training at Ft. Ord, Calif. Pratt, attended the U of I before entering the Army. The serviceman was born in Germany while his father was stationed in that country with the U.S. Army.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 8, 2023

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Finco, 32, of Sandpoint was arrested on Upland Drive at 6:25 a.m. on an Elmore County misdemeanor warrant. Report of a 911...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

John Henry Nitcy, 63

John Henry Nitcy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and teacher, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 14, 2023, after a yearlong fight with pancreatic cancer. John was born Aug. 26, 1959, in St. Maries, Idaho, to Spencer and Judy Nitcy. He shared many fond...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48

We are saddened to share that Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho, due to a probable abdominal aortic aneurysm. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sandpoint. Darrel was born on...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM

City of Coeur d'Alene to make changes to short-term rental code

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene will adopt several code changes to short-term rental permits. On March 1, short-term rental permits must be renewed. In an effort to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, the city will propose the code amendments on Feb.14 to the Planning Commission, and then to City Council on Feb. 21. The changes to the code will then be adopted after.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Young Sandpoint team takes first at tournament

The Sandpoint Future eighth grade boys team went undefeated and won the Eagle’s Nest Jamboree recently held in Connell, Wash. As a result, the team has qualified for the Washington State Middle School Championships being held in March in Spokane. “From the opening tip-off, the boys played with intensity...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy