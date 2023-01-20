Read full article on original website
Bonner County History - Jan. 24, 2023
1971 SHS graduate James Donald Pratt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald C. Pratt, 420 S. Olive, is stationed with K Trp., 3-2d ACR at Amberg, Germany, after basic training at Ft. Ord, Calif. Pratt, attended the U of I before entering the Army. The serviceman was born in Germany while his father was stationed in that country with the U.S. Army.
Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48
We are saddened to share that Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho, due to a probable abdominal aortic aneurysm. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sandpoint. Darrel was born on...
River City Volleyball Club hosts tournament
Priest River Junior High and Priest River High School hosted a volleyball tournament over the weekend of Jan. 14-15. The teams, known collectively as River City, are made up of girls from Newport and Priest River. On Saturday, Jan. 14th, the the River City U14 teams hosted 12 teams from...
Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
Young Sandpoint team takes first at tournament
The Sandpoint Future eighth grade boys team went undefeated and won the Eagle’s Nest Jamboree recently held in Connell, Wash. As a result, the team has qualified for the Washington State Middle School Championships being held in March in Spokane. “From the opening tip-off, the boys played with intensity...
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 8, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Finco, 32, of Sandpoint was arrested on Upland Drive at 6:25 a.m. on an Elmore County misdemeanor warrant. Report of a 911...
PRPD seeking missing juvenile
The Priest River Police Department is looking for missing/runaway juvenile Naphyra Shapland-Reed. Shapland-Reed was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School around 11:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a greyish/black coat, blue jeans, and white-and-black shoes. She is a white female with brown eyes and red hair, with glasses....
Pedestrian injured on I-90
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision early Sunday morning on I-90. The pedestrian was walking near the westbound lane at milepost 0 in Kootenai County when they collided with a vehicle at 12:57 a.m., ISP said in a press release. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Smartwatches lead to flurry of 911 calls on the slopes
SANDPOINT — If you crash on the slopes, did you know your smartwatch may be calling 911?. Since fall detection was added to some smartwatches, Bonner County Sheriff's Daryl Wheeler said in a recent Facebook post that the department has seen a dramatic increase in 911 calls from folks enjoying the day at Schweitzer.
BCSO seeking off-road vehicle grant
SANDPOINT — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is seeking grant funding from the Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund, which is administered by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. Grant funds would be used to improve and increase educational efforts related to off-road motor vehicle activities and to provide enforcement...
Moody’s warning to NIC should not be ignored
I am a current, lifelong Bonner County resident. A year ago, I started taking online classes at a community college, aiming for a four-year degree. I work full-time and pay for my classes out of pocket. It is a lot of work but also very rewarding. Thankfully, I made a smart choice and went with the College of Western Idaho instead of NIC.
Battle Basketball are tournament champions
The local AAU team, Sandpoint Future 5th Grade, traveled to Lewiston over the weekend, Jan. 14-15, to compete in the Battle Basketball Tournament. The tournament provides an opportunity for boys and girls from third to eighth grade to compete. The close knit team, who have been playing together since second...
Design competition manual moves forward
SANDPOINT — The Sandpoint City Council approved the final draft of the 38-page Waterfront Design Competition manual. However, critical revisions based on council input will be made prior to the manual's official release at the next council meeting. One week after the initial unveiling of the competition and the...
Turn that train horn frown upside down
In the Sunday Bee (Jan. 8), readers were treated to a drama-filled letter titled, “Let’s rethink the use of train whistles.” The author told us a sad tale of horror when he heard “the blaring, shrieking, whistle” from a train far below. He then “gritted his teeth and frowned” because the magic of forest quietude was being “ripped away” by this “industrial blast.”
