In the Sunday Bee (Jan. 8), readers were treated to a drama-filled letter titled, “Let’s rethink the use of train whistles.” The author told us a sad tale of horror when he heard “the blaring, shrieking, whistle” from a train far below. He then “gritted his teeth and frowned” because the magic of forest quietude was being “ripped away” by this “industrial blast.”

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO