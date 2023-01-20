Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 18, 2019. It has since been updated. Sharalee Armitage Howard was quite devastated when she realized she had to cut down the 110-year-old cottonwood tree in front of her Idaho home. For over a decade she'd watched in dismay as the tree dropped dead branches on her flower gardens and sidewalk but there was something about the majestic tree that made it hard to part with it. However, when the dying tree dropped a large branch onto her son's car and racked up a substantial amount in damages, Howard knew she had to take it down before it toppled over in a storm. But rather than completely erase such a defining trait of their home, she came up with a plan to give the tree a new purpose.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO