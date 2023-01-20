ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Moody’s warning to NIC should not be ignored

I am a current, lifelong Bonner County resident. A year ago, I started taking online classes at a community college, aiming for a four-year degree. I work full-time and pay for my classes out of pocket. It is a lot of work but also very rewarding. Thankfully, I made a smart choice and went with the College of Western Idaho instead of NIC.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 24, 2023

1971 SHS graduate James Donald Pratt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald C. Pratt, 420 S. Olive, is stationed with K Trp., 3-2d ACR at Amberg, Germany, after basic training at Ft. Ord, Calif. Pratt, attended the U of I before entering the Army. The serviceman was born in Germany while his father was stationed in that country with the U.S. Army.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

John Henry Nitcy, 63

John Henry Nitcy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and teacher, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 14, 2023, after a yearlong fight with pancreatic cancer. John was born Aug. 26, 1959, in St. Maries, Idaho, to Spencer and Judy Nitcy. He shared many fond...
SANDPOINT, ID
Upworthy

Artist turns a 110-year-old tree into a free library for her neighborhood

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 18, 2019. It has since been updated. Sharalee Armitage Howard was quite devastated when she realized she had to cut down the 110-year-old cottonwood tree in front of her Idaho home. For over a decade she'd watched in dismay as the tree dropped dead branches on her flower gardens and sidewalk but there was something about the majestic tree that made it hard to part with it. However, when the dying tree dropped a large branch onto her son's car and racked up a substantial amount in damages, Howard knew she had to take it down before it toppled over in a storm. But rather than completely erase such a defining trait of their home, she came up with a plan to give the tree a new purpose.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48

We are saddened to share that Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho, due to a probable abdominal aortic aneurysm. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sandpoint. Darrel was born on...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023

Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
HAYDEN, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 8, 2023

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Finco, 32, of Sandpoint was arrested on Upland Drive at 6:25 a.m. on an Elmore County misdemeanor warrant. Report of a 911...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘As a mom, I’m terrified’: Concerns arise following online threats at North Pines Middle School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Last weekend, a North Pines Middle School student made online threats of a school shooting. It was a Snapchat conversation between two students that spread rapidly through North Pines Middle School last weekend. ‘Wanna see the AK I’ma bring to school on Tuesday?’ followed by a picture of a gun trigger were sent in the messages....
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Purple Heart parking spaces needed in community

I’ve been chatting with some of my local fellow combat veterans and the positive feedback we get from having Purple Heart license plates on our vehicles. When our plates are seen, many locals go out of their way to welcome us home or otherwise give us encouragement and appreciation for what is a lifelong traumatic event. Some, but not all of us also have disability placards for our injuries which allow us to use the adequately supplied disabled parking spots.
IDAHO STATE

