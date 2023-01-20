Read full article on original website
Related
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 24, 2023
1971 SHS graduate James Donald Pratt, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald C. Pratt, 420 S. Olive, is stationed with K Trp., 3-2d ACR at Amberg, Germany, after basic training at Ft. Ord, Calif. Pratt, attended the U of I before entering the Army. The serviceman was born in Germany while his father was stationed in that country with the U.S. Army.
Bonner County Daily Bee
River City Volleyball Club hosts tournament
Priest River Junior High and Priest River High School hosted a volleyball tournament over the weekend of Jan. 14-15. The teams, known collectively as River City, are made up of girls from Newport and Priest River. On Saturday, Jan. 14th, the the River City U14 teams hosted 12 teams from...
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Bonner County Daily Bee
John Henry Nitcy, 63
John Henry Nitcy, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, friend and teacher, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 14, 2023, after a yearlong fight with pancreatic cancer. John was born Aug. 26, 1959, in St. Maries, Idaho, to Spencer and Judy Nitcy. He shared many fond...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 8, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Finco, 32, of Sandpoint was arrested on Upland Drive at 6:25 a.m. on an Elmore County misdemeanor warrant. Report of a 911...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Young Sandpoint team takes first at tournament
The Sandpoint Future eighth grade boys team went undefeated and won the Eagle’s Nest Jamboree recently held in Connell, Wash. As a result, the team has qualified for the Washington State Middle School Championships being held in March in Spokane. “From the opening tip-off, the boys played with intensity...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves closely followed true crime and missing persons news and once reported a sighting of a woman who vanished.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Smartwatches lead to flurry of 911 calls on the slopes
SANDPOINT — If you crash on the slopes, did you know your smartwatch may be calling 911?. Since fall detection was added to some smartwatches, Bonner County Sheriff's Daryl Wheeler said in a recent Facebook post that the department has seen a dramatic increase in 911 calls from folks enjoying the day at Schweitzer.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian collision that occurred at approximately 12:57 am on 01/22/2023 on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 0 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The pedestrian was reported to be walking in the roadway when they collided with the vehicle. The pedestrian...
Bonner County Daily Bee
PRPD seeking missing juvenile
The Priest River Police Department is looking for missing/runaway juvenile Naphyra Shapland-Reed. Shapland-Reed was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School around 11:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a greyish/black coat, blue jeans, and white-and-black shoes. She is a white female with brown eyes and red hair, with glasses....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Turn that train horn frown upside down
In the Sunday Bee (Jan. 8), readers were treated to a drama-filled letter titled, “Let’s rethink the use of train whistles.” The author told us a sad tale of horror when he heard “the blaring, shrieking, whistle” from a train far below. He then “gritted his teeth and frowned” because the magic of forest quietude was being “ripped away” by this “industrial blast.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Purple Heart parking spaces needed in community
I’ve been chatting with some of my local fellow combat veterans and the positive feedback we get from having Purple Heart license plates on our vehicles. When our plates are seen, many locals go out of their way to welcome us home or otherwise give us encouragement and appreciation for what is a lifelong traumatic event. Some, but not all of us also have disability placards for our injuries which allow us to use the adequately supplied disabled parking spots.
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Pedestrian injured on I-90
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision early Sunday morning on I-90. The pedestrian was walking near the westbound lane at milepost 0 in Kootenai County when they collided with a vehicle at 12:57 a.m., ISP said in a press release. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 0