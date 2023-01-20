ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Coup D’état: AG Considers Declaring Prime Minister Netanyahu Incapacitated

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is preparing to discuss with senior officials in the Justice Ministry and the Prosecutor’s office the conflict of interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his engagements with the judicial system, and the possibility of declaring him as being in a state of nivtzarut–incapacitation because of it, Israeli media reported Sunday. The Hebrew term Nivtzarut means that the subject is unable to deal with certain issues. The discussions will begin this week or next.
The Associated Press

Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany’s top diplomat said Sunday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI that Poland has not formally asked for Berlin’s approval to share some of its German-made Leopards but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.” German officials “know how important these tanks are” and “this is why we are discussing this now with our partners,” Baerbock said in interview clips posted by LCI. Ukraine’s supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday. International defense leaders discussed Ukraine’s urgent request for the Leopard 2 tanks, and the failure to work out an agreement overshadowed the new commitments.
WASHINGTON STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

When the Germans Were Chased Out, Poland’s ‘Cursed Soldiers’ Fought to Evict the Soviets

When discussing Poland during the Second World War, it’s almost impossible to avoid the Polish Underground State. Initially formed to fight against the German occupiers, as the conflict progressed, it transformed into an anti-Communist force, which aimed to remove the Soviet regime from the country. Those who fought against the Red Army and the NKVD have since been dubbed the “Cursed Soldiers,” given how greatly outnumbered they were.
France 24

Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army

"Russian losses are beginning to approach around 180,000 dead or wounded soldiers," Norwegian Chief of Defence Eirik Kristoffersen said in an interview with TV2, without specifying how the numbers were calculated. Norway, a country bordering Russia, has been a member of NATO since its founding in 1949. "Ukrainian losses are...
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Axios

Yellen slams Russia and China in Africa speech

DAKAR, Senegal — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen used her first speech on African soil to take direct aim at Russia — citing the war in Ukraine as the leading cause of African misery — and to call on China to offer debt relief to struggling economies. Why...

