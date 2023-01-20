Read full article on original website
Related
No need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed.
Russia's Putin holds second phone call in just over a week with Iranian president
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, the Kremlin said, their second conversation in nine days.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Putin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastrophe
Jan 22 (Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable.
The Jewish Press
Coup D’état: AG Considers Declaring Prime Minister Netanyahu Incapacitated
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is preparing to discuss with senior officials in the Justice Ministry and the Prosecutor’s office the conflict of interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his engagements with the judicial system, and the possibility of declaring him as being in a state of nivtzarut–incapacitation because of it, Israeli media reported Sunday. The Hebrew term Nivtzarut means that the subject is unable to deal with certain issues. The discussions will begin this week or next.
Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany’s top diplomat said Sunday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French TV channel LCI that Poland has not formally asked for Berlin’s approval to share some of its German-made Leopards but added “if we were asked, we would not stand in the way.” German officials “know how important these tanks are” and “this is why we are discussing this now with our partners,” Baerbock said in interview clips posted by LCI. Ukraine’s supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday. International defense leaders discussed Ukraine’s urgent request for the Leopard 2 tanks, and the failure to work out an agreement overshadowed the new commitments.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Turkey urges Biden administration to be 'decisive' over F-16 deal as Congress objects
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington on Wednesday, a belated official visit by Turkey's top diplomat that will focus on the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets and Ankara's refusal to green light NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.
Russian Politician Snaps At State TV Guest After Awkward U.S. Question
Maria Butina had a sharp response to a guest who questioned her rosy view of Russia compared with the U.S.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
When the Germans Were Chased Out, Poland’s ‘Cursed Soldiers’ Fought to Evict the Soviets
When discussing Poland during the Second World War, it’s almost impossible to avoid the Polish Underground State. Initially formed to fight against the German occupiers, as the conflict progressed, it transformed into an anti-Communist force, which aimed to remove the Soviet regime from the country. Those who fought against the Red Army and the NKVD have since been dubbed the “Cursed Soldiers,” given how greatly outnumbered they were.
France 24
Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army
"Russian losses are beginning to approach around 180,000 dead or wounded soldiers," Norwegian Chief of Defence Eirik Kristoffersen said in an interview with TV2, without specifying how the numbers were calculated. Norway, a country bordering Russia, has been a member of NATO since its founding in 1949. "Ukrainian losses are...
U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive, official says
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Canada says Cameroon warring parties agree to enter peace process
YAOUNDE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The government of Cameroon and some separatist factions in the English-speaking regions of the country have agreed to enter into a process aimed at resolving a conflict that has killed over 6,000 people, Canada's foreign ministry said.
Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
OTTAWA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday over an attack in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that killed at least 45 people, including several children, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
Poland says it might go rogue and send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval
Poland signaled last week that it wants to transfer Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine, but it technically needs Germany to green light the move.
Israeli forces remove West Bank settler outpost, riling rightists in government
JERUSALEM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Israeli security forces on Friday evicted a small group of Jewish settlers from an outpost they erected hours earlier in the occupied West Bank, upsetting pro-settlement members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
World Court says it has received U.N. request for opinion on Israel occupation
THE HAGUE, Jan 20(Reuters) - The International Court of Justice on Friday confirmed it had officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.
Yellen slams Russia and China in Africa speech
DAKAR, Senegal — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen used her first speech on African soil to take direct aim at Russia — citing the war in Ukraine as the leading cause of African misery — and to call on China to offer debt relief to struggling economies. Why...
Iranian currency falls to record low amid isolation and sanctions
DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members.
Comments / 1