Australia ‘deeply troubled’ by Chinese espionage case
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister said on Thursday her government was “deeply troubled” by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian Yang Hengjun, while a supporter said the Chinese-born writer and blogger would remain detained until at least April. Foreign Minister Penny...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
McCarthy appoints Steel to committee on Chinese Communist Party
Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Surfside, was among the 13 members appointed Monday by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to the recently created House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Chinese Communist Party. The committee will investigate and submit policy recommendations on the status of the Chinese Communist Party’s...
Israel PM Netanyahu fires minister in compliance with Supreme Court order
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with a Supreme Court ruling even as he pursues contested judicial reforms that would curb its powers. Pledging to find "every legal means" of keeping Aryeh Deri in public office in...
Soaring egg prices prompt demands for price-gouging probe
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Nvidia CEO says AI will need regulation, social norms
STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence will create powerful tools that require legal regulation and social norms that have yet to be worked out.
Canada disappointed by U.S. plan to maintain softwood lumber duties
OTTAWA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries.
What Japan’s Adjusted Regulations Mean for Stablecoins
What Japan’s Adjusted Regulations Mean for Stablecoins. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) is working on lifting the ban on the domestic distribution of stablecoins. Japan’s new regulations, allowing investors to trade using stablecoins like Tether (USDT), are expected to be adopted no later than June 2023. The...
Tesla to invest over $3.6 billion in Nevada to build two new factories
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday that it would invest more than $3.6 billion to build two new factories in the U.S. state of Nevada as it looks to ramp up production of its electric vehicles.
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.26%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Consumer Goods sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 added 0.26%, while the SBF 120 index climbed 0.23%. The best performers of the session on...
UK Regulators at Odds on Potential Ban
UK regulators are currently at odds over the potential ban on derivatives and ETN offerings related to cryptocurrencies to retail investors. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) implemented a wide-ranging ban on the 6th of January 2021, despite most consultees disagreeing with the prohibition as excessive. The review by the Regulatory...
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Choppy Trading Ahead?
Equity markets are largely moving lower on Tuesday, reversing some of Monday’s gains in choppy trade. Earnings season will continue to dominate, and so far, there isn’t anything positive to take away from it. There are still a lot of huge names to report, of course, but so far, it underlines everything investors already think about the economy.
Microsoft’s Stock-Market Halo Fades as Recession Doubts Creep In
(Bloomberg) -- The expected slowdown at Microsoft Corp .'s (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud-computing business is coming as a disappointment to some investors who had counted on the software giant to be relatively resistant to a potential recession. The stock has missed out on most of the January rally in tech and some...
Europe regulator says 'hopefully converging' with Boeing on 777X
(Reuters) - Boeing (NYSE:BA) and European regulators are "hopefully converging" in talks over design requirements for the future 777X airliner, the head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Tuesday. The agency has been seen at odds with Boeing for more than a year over changes that...
Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
Germany to approve sending heavy battle tanks to Ukraine -two sources
BERLIN/KYIV (Reuters) -Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do the same to help Kyiv fight off Russia's invasion, while the United States may supply Abrams tanks, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. While there was no official confirmation...
WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents
(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the...
