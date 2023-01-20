ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 27

Brandy
4d ago

Well let’s start by getting ride of what we are calling a governor and all those that think she is actually helping the people of NY state and not just the inner city

Reply
9
freedom.for.the.people
4d ago

More livable , that’s funny. NY just passed a regulation to raise NY electric bills to help pay for people who are behind on their electric bill.

Reply
9
Tommygun
3d ago

What a joke. people are leaving this state in record numbers. High taxes , crime crisis, infrastructure is garbage, The right to bear arms is in jeopardy. It is not worth it to stay here.

Reply
7
