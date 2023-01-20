Read full article on original website
Brandy
4d ago
Well let’s start by getting ride of what we are calling a governor and all those that think she is actually helping the people of NY state and not just the inner city
freedom.for.the.people
4d ago
More livable , that’s funny. NY just passed a regulation to raise NY electric bills to help pay for people who are behind on their electric bill.
Tommygun
3d ago
What a joke. people are leaving this state in record numbers. High taxes , crime crisis, infrastructure is garbage, The right to bear arms is in jeopardy. It is not worth it to stay here.
Related
cityandstateny.com
Hochul, lawmakers, activists agree: It’s time for all-electric buildings in NY
Environmental advocates are hoping that this is the year that New York will get gas and oil out of its buildings. Some 200 activists are expected to rally in Albany Tuesday for a package of legislation to help electrify the state’s buildings as New York attempts to hit ambitious climate goals set in 2019.
nystateofpolitics.com
Bill reintroduced to phase out subminimum wage for tipped workers
Restaurant workers in New York currently earn 66% of the minimum wage before tips, and several state lawmakers want to change that. About a dozen state senators and assembly members took orders and served lunch Monday afternoon to restaurant workers from New York City who came up to the Capitol for the day.
New Financial Data Has Bad News For New York Retirees In 2023
Once you’re nearing 65, you start looking at where you want to spend your golden years. Maybe you want somewhere warm with a beach, a place out in nature and relaxing, or maybe you just want to retire somewhere you can stretch a buck. If you’re planning on retiring...
A lot more than gas stoves: A deep dive into what NY must do to meet its climate law
Gas stoves sit on a long list of things, compiled by New York’s Climate Action Council, that need to be electrified for the state to meet its climate targets. The Climate Action Council, a 22-member state-appointed committee tasked with defining recommendations for the state’s climate law, believes there's still hope for New York to meet its goal. [ more › ]
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Mayor Eric Adams is the last sane Democrat standing up in New York
With the hard-left Working Families Party actively campaigning against Mayor Eric Adams’ agenda in advance of June’s City Council primaries, it’s the duty of all sensible New Yorkers to rally behind him as the state’s only prominent Democrat willing to speak basic truths. The WFP means to use its power in Dem primaries to push lunatic causes like defunding the police and yet more “criminal-justice reform,” as if no-bail etc. weren’t bad enough. Adams, by contrast, on Sunday told ABC: “If you go into the average community of color or any community, they’ll tell you, ‘No, we want our police —...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans
Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Which Fires are Legal in New York? The Great Debate
"A rose by any other name would smell as sweet", Shakespeare reminds us. But what about fires?. A massive debate has erupted between Hudson Valley hikers over the definition of "burn" when it comes to fire regulations on our local trails. It all started when a local resident came across flames in the forest.
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
This Week With Claudia Tenney
CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
waer.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul's poll numbers rise to the highest they've been since she took office
A new poll out Monday shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with her highest job approval and favorability ratings since taking office, with the majority of New York voters backing Hochul’s 2023 goals, including making more changes to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. Hochul’s job approval rating is at...
NY1
New York got infrastructure money, then inflation happened
New York has spent billions of dollars on road and bridge projects in recent years. But just like everything else, inflation is taking its bite. Local governments around New York are facing higher costs to maintain roads, bridges and other key infrastructure. It's a cost that New Yorkers are ultimately...
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
New York State Targets Firearm Distributors Over Ghost Gun Parts
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion today, Friday, January 13, 2023, against ten national gun distributors. The motion is for a preliminary injunction against the companies demanding that they halt sales of 'ghost gun' parts in New York State. Attorney General James is asking a federal court to step in to stop the manufacturers from selling, shipping, distributing, or supplying unfinished frames or receivers to any customers in New York.
Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge
Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose...
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
“I expect this will be in her budget proposal,” said Albany insider Jack O’Donnell when asked about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment. “We should see it by February 1, when the budget is due.”
New York State Fails to Enforce Healthcare Staffing Ratios: Why Are These Essential for Quality Care?
The state of New York has long been a healthcare leader. But, recently, it has failed to enforce its healthcare staffing ratio laws that took effect on January 1st, 2023. This negligent behavior jeopardizes the safety and quality of care for patients.
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
