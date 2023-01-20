ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
investing.com

Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California

(Reuters) -Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said. The shooting in Half Moon Bay,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
investing.com

Taxi drivers in Cancun drop airport blockade protesting Uber

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Travelers (NYSE:TRV) reached the airport in Mexico's tourist hot spot of Cancun without problem on Tuesday after a protest by local taxi drivers against ride-share app Uber left many stranded the day before. Angry taxi drivers on Monday blocked the main road between Cancun's airport and...
investing.com

Charging decision in Trump election case 'imminent,' Georgia prosecutor says

(Reuters) -A Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat in the state's 2020 presidential election told a judge on Tuesday that decisions on whether to bring criminal charges are "imminent." Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, spoke at a hearing on whether to publicly release the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy