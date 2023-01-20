The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is hosting its third annual "Give Kids A Smile" event featuring free dental exams, cleanings and more from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez. The post Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic offers free dental work to children under 12 during Feb. 2 event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO