Porsche's NFT project featuring a White Porsche 911 Carrera fell flat on release this week. Porsche’s NFT ambitions have stalled right out of the gate. The iconic German car brand had sold just over 25% of its first ever 7,500 piece NFT collection when it said it would shutter the project by Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET, according to the project’s Twitter account. Porsche had initially envisioned a three phase NFT minting process that limited buyers to only three NFTs over an unspecified time.

44 MINUTES AGO