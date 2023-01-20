Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Artist turns a 110-year-old tree into a free library for her neighborhood
Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 18, 2019. It has since been updated. Sharalee Armitage Howard was quite devastated when she realized she had to cut down the 110-year-old cottonwood tree in front of her Idaho home. For over a decade she'd watched in dismay as the tree dropped dead branches on her flower gardens and sidewalk but there was something about the majestic tree that made it hard to part with it. However, when the dying tree dropped a large branch onto her son's car and racked up a substantial amount in damages, Howard knew she had to take it down before it toppled over in a storm. But rather than completely erase such a defining trait of their home, she came up with a plan to give the tree a new purpose.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Design competition manual moves forward
SANDPOINT — The Sandpoint City Council approved the final draft of the 38-page Waterfront Design Competition manual. However, critical revisions based on council input will be made prior to the manual's official release at the next council meeting. One week after the initial unveiling of the competition and the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 22, 2023
Washington Elementary School’s new $205,024 addition, with offices, two classrooms, a multi-purpose room, a kitchen, and a furnace room, is now in use. The multi-purpose room is being enjoyed the most. Principal Richard Bloom said the M-P room, the first ever in a Sandpoint elementary school, is booked solid from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week and on Saturday mornings. A wide hallway separates the M-P room from classrooms. An enclosed stairway serves as a fire escape for second-floor rooms of the old building and access to the new addition’s furnace room.
Bonner County Daily Bee
River City Volleyball Club hosts tournament
Priest River Junior High and Priest River High School hosted a volleyball tournament over the weekend of Jan. 14-15. The teams, known collectively as River City, are made up of girls from Newport and Priest River. On Saturday, Jan. 14th, the the River City U14 teams hosted 12 teams from...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Smartwatches lead to flurry of 911 calls on the slopes
SANDPOINT — If you crash on the slopes, did you know your smartwatch may be calling 911?. Since fall detection was added to some smartwatches, Bonner County Sheriff's Daryl Wheeler said in a recent Facebook post that the department has seen a dramatic increase in 911 calls from folks enjoying the day at Schweitzer.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County Calendar - Jan. 22, 2023
Editor’s note: If you would like to have your meeting or event shared with the community, please contact us at news@bonnercountydailybee.com. Transceiver Sunday: 10 a.m., Schweitzer; practice using your avalanche transceiver with Schweitzer's Ski Patrol. Info.: schweitzer.com. Gardening seminar: 2-4:30 p.m., 5161 Vay Road, Priest River; free seminar by...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Purple Heart parking spaces needed in community
I’ve been chatting with some of my local fellow combat veterans and the positive feedback we get from having Purple Heart license plates on our vehicles. When our plates are seen, many locals go out of their way to welcome us home or otherwise give us encouragement and appreciation for what is a lifelong traumatic event. Some, but not all of us also have disability placards for our injuries which allow us to use the adequately supplied disabled parking spots.
Bonner County Daily Bee
PRPD seeking missing juvenile
The Priest River Police Department is looking for missing/runaway juvenile Naphyra Shapland-Reed. Shapland-Reed was last seen at the Sandpoint Middle School around 11:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a greyish/black coat, blue jeans, and white-and-black shoes. She is a white female with brown eyes and red hair, with glasses....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48
We are saddened to share that Darrel Bruce Manning Jr., 48, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Sandpoint, Idaho, due to a probable abdominal aortic aneurysm. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Sandpoint. Darrel was born on...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Turn that train horn frown upside down
In the Sunday Bee (Jan. 8), readers were treated to a drama-filled letter titled, “Let’s rethink the use of train whistles.” The author told us a sad tale of horror when he heard “the blaring, shrieking, whistle” from a train far below. He then “gritted his teeth and frowned” because the magic of forest quietude was being “ripped away” by this “industrial blast.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
Young Sandpoint team takes first at tournament
The Sandpoint Future eighth grade boys team went undefeated and won the Eagle’s Nest Jamboree recently held in Connell, Wash. As a result, the team has qualified for the Washington State Middle School Championships being held in March in Spokane. “From the opening tip-off, the boys played with intensity...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘She’s a special one’: Community coming together for dog shot in mouth, in need of forever home
WELLPINIT, Wash. – There is a dog awaiting emergency surgery on the Spokane Indian Reservation, after she was shot in the mouth earlier this month, the bullet still lodged in her shoulder. “It’s gut-wrenching, I don’t know how somebody could do that,” Allison Burke said. Burke...
Puppies arriving from Texas find hope, a new life in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thirty-eight puppies marked to be euthanized in Texas were brought to the Kootenai Humane Society on Saturday. The puppies, a variety of breeds, were healthy and happy as they jumped and barked to greet visitors Wednesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
KXLY
Foggy night, small chance of snow in the morning – Matt
Much of the weather in the week ahead will be foggy and cloudy as high pressure takes over the forecast. A weak disturbance will swing over Northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle Monday morning. Flurries or some very light snow accumulations are a possibility during the morning drive. A change...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Moody’s warning to NIC should not be ignored
I am a current, lifelong Bonner County resident. A year ago, I started taking online classes at a community college, aiming for a four-year degree. I work full-time and pay for my classes out of pocket. It is a lot of work but also very rewarding. Thankfully, I made a smart choice and went with the College of Western Idaho instead of NIC.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Battle Basketball are tournament champions
The local AAU team, Sandpoint Future 5th Grade, traveled to Lewiston over the weekend, Jan. 14-15, to compete in the Battle Basketball Tournament. The tournament provides an opportunity for boys and girls from third to eighth grade to compete. The close knit team, who have been playing together since second...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
Comments / 0