WVNews

Dube scores in OT, Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
WVNews

Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of...
WVNews

CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events

CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
WVNews

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.

