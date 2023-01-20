ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Stapleton, Babyface to sing at Super Bowl pregame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Country music star Chris Stapleton will hit next month's Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful." The performances will take place Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, before the championship matchup...
