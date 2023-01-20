ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PetsRadar

One simple tip, some treats, and this trainer's advice to get your dog to remain in the stay position

By Jessica Downey
PetsRadar
PetsRadar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxECp_0kLAm2yv00

Do you want to teach your dog to stay but can’t get them to hold this in the desired position? It’s a tricky command to master, especially if you own a lively canine who dashes off at any given moment to play with his best puppy toys .

Perhaps you feel like you have tried everything to train your dog to remain in the stay position and have reached the end of your tether. If this is the case we’re glad you’ve landed on our site.

Thankfully, Tom Davis, who goes by the name America’s Canine Educator , has identified one common mistake that countless dog owners make when attempting to teach their dogs to stay and he wants to share his simple solution.

In the video above, Davis identifies where most canine owners slip up when teaching their dog the 'stay' command. He says that one of the biggest mistakes that he sees happen all the time is owners telling their dog to stay, then taking a few steps back and recalling their dog to them. "The dog starts to anticipate being released, and will break the stay on their own," he explains.

Davis doesn't leave us hanging, instead, he says, "I’m going to teach you how to make your stay better with your dog."

He explains that in order for you to get your canine to stay in a better position for a longer duration you need to 'pay' them here multiple times. AKA, you are going to want to carry plenty of the best dog treats in your pockets so that you can reward (pay) your dog with treats.

Also, don't forget to use your voice to praise your dog verbally and instill this command as a positive one in their memory. So as you bring your dog the food be sure to say something like 'Good stay'.

"The only time that they're going to get up is when they say the ‘B’ word, the break word," Davis notes, "And if your dog gets up at any point just use your body pressure and your voice pressure." Verbal cues like 'Ah ah' or 'Stop' will be helpful.

Rome wasn't built in a day and neither is teaching your dog to stay. It takes time to learn a new command so you should always approach canine your canine with patience and consistency in order to build long-term results.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
DogTime

Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs

As pet parents, we all want to give our dogs the best and safest treats we can. For many years, rawhides, rib bones, and similar treats were widely popular for dogs. But in recent years, concerns about these items as potential choking hazards have grown. Some dogs are unable to digest rawhide, and may suffer […] The post Dog Treats Brand Accused of Harming, Potentially Killing Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
TEXAS STATE
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Apartment Therapy

Why You Should Always Keep a Bowl of Vinegar Next to Your Stove

With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
FLORIDA STATE
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
DogTime

Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes

Over 100 Shih Tzus are looking for their forever homes after the RSPCA rescued them from a breeding house in October, per Metro. When officers found the dogs after a noise complaint in the English town of Torquay, they were matted with feces and infested with fleas. They rescued 96 dogs, but there are now […] The post Almost 150 Shih Tzus Rescued From Single House Need Forever Homes appeared first on DogTime.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Tyla

People are just discovering what AM and PM means

I was today year's old when I found out what AM and PM mean. Prepare to be relieved someone else didn't know either:. The likelihood is, you probably didn't pay much attention in your year one lessons and haven't given much thought to what AM and PM mean since. It...
PetsRadar

PetsRadar

28K+
Followers
666
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re a dog, cat, reptile, horse or rabbit owner, PetsRadar will help you find the food, product or insurance plan your pet needs quickly and easily, thanks to hundreds of in-depth reviews and expert guides.

 https://www.petsradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy