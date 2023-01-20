ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Generation Z finding time for second-hand luxury watches

Swiss watches are in high demand these days, but sales of second-hand timepieces are also booming, driven by Generation Z buyers who want luxury goods but are also sustainability-minded. And furthermore, buying certain Swiss luxury watches new is getting harder, as the booming market means longer waiting lists.

