What’s in a name? Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will become Global Federal Credit Union in April

By Suzanne Downing
 4 days ago
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will change its name to Global Federal Credit Union on April 3. The name change, the fourth name change in the company’s history, “marks a significant milestone in our credit union’s journey, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything that Alaska USA has stood for and everything that we aspire to become as we move forward into an exciting future,” the cooperative credit union said.

The credit union’s membership is distributed worldwide and the services can be accessed anywhere.

“We recognize that many of our members, like me, were born and raised in Alaska and have had accounts at Alaska USA for a long time. I want to assure you that the credit union is still Alaskan to our core; Alaska is in our DNA. When you walk into a branch you’ll be greeted by the same employees, use the same accounts, and experience the same commitment to the financial wellbeing of our communities that you’ve come to expect from us. Global is simply a new name with the same Alaskan spirit and values that have always guided us,” President and CEO Geoff Lundfelt wrote to account holders on Thursday. In other words, members’ passwords and log-ins won’t change.

The credit union’s subsidiary companies are also adopting the Global name. Alaska USA Insurance Brokers will be known as Global Credit Union Insurance Brokers, and Alaska USA Mortgage Company will be known as Global Credit Union Home Loans. The company has more than 1,100 employees and is headquartered in Anchorage.

“Since we were founded in 1948 as Alaskan Air Depot Federal Credit Union, our organization has expanded far beyond the confines of the Air Depot and the borders of Alaska. As your families grew, we grew. We now have members in all 50 states and all over the world. We have branches in Alaska, Arizona, California, Idaho, Washington, and even on military bases in Italy. We’ve grown to become what Alaska always has been—larger than life. Global,” he said.

Jason
4d ago

Why do they have to change? I’ve been a member for many years and been happy with the service, seems like when companies change the service goes down.

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

