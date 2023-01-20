Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Ohio gets back on track in 27-18 win
After it suffered a defeat to Northern Illinois on Friday, Ohio returned to The Convo with a new jive for Sunday’s dual against Cleveland State. Ohio (3-6, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recognized its mistakes and was ready for a do-over. It wanted a win, even if it meant it had to go down in a ball of fire.
Hockey: Bobcats lacked effort Saturday but still secured Drexel series sweep
Ohio has earned another series sweep after taking down Drexel 6-2, but it was not the Bobcats most glorious win. “We won the game. I think good teams find a way to win even if they don’t play well, and we didn’t play well,” coach Lionel Mauron said.
Daily Rundown: Behind the wrestling head coach’s last 26 seasons at OU, Athens Recreation Advisory Board is looking for new members, an inclusive cheer team welcomes passionate Bobcats and more.
Coach Joel Greenlee spent the third week of January preparing for Ohio’s first home duals of the new year, making training plans the same way he always does. Greenlee’s big on consistency. “The best way to put it is I buy the same things every time, and if I go to Kroger, and they’re out (of something) for instance, I’ll scour town or whatever we’ve got to do,” Greenlee said. His dedication to consistency has helped him over his 26 years with the Bobcats. He came to the program as an assistant in 1997-98, but was promoted to interim head coach that same season. The next year, he became the head coach. For the full story on Greenlee, click here.
OU awarded $50,000 to promote advanced air mobility
Ohio University is helping Appalachian Ohio prepare for a future where people, cargo and emergency medical services are transported by autonomous drone-like aircraft. Advanced air mobility, or AAM, is an emerging form of transportation that can take many forms, from small drones delivering packages to an aircraft resembling an electric helicopter without the need for a pilot. The new technology costs less to maintain, is more accessible and quieter than traditional forms of aircraft.
Q&A: Lyn Redington, new Interim Vice President for Student Affairs
Ohio University recently hired Lyn Redington to serve as the new Interim Vice President for Student Affairs. Throughout her educational career, Redington has the opportunity to teach at community colleges and collegiate institutions, promoting student well-being and involvement. The Post: For students who may not know what the Interim Vice...
Students have a blue winter
The days are short, the temperatures are low and the need for some extra UV rays is rising every day. For many, spring couldn't come quickly enough at this point. The holidays have passed and now it's time to dream about the warm sun once again, even though the toasty weather may seem far from reality.
Thirteen campus spots earn Experiential Spaces Designation
Ohio University’s Center for Advising, Career and Experiential Learning has awarded 13 spaces on campus Experiential Spaces Designation. Judd Walker, the associate director of experiential learning for signature programs, said the application, which was made available in September, had applicants explain how their space was interdisciplinary, how it provided an authentic context for learning, ownership of learning and opportunities for deep engagement and reflection.
Women of Appalachia Project exhibit challenges ignorance, embraces identity
Jaws drop when Kari Gunter-Seymour proudly states she’s Appalachian during her writers' workshops. But no matter what, Gunter-Seymour, Ohio’s Poet Laureate, wants people – especially women of all backgrounds – to find pride in their Appalachian identity and heritage. “Some of those mouths that drop are...
OU students, community members protest Artifacts Gallery
Ohio University students and community members gathered near Artifacts Gallery, located at 2 W. State St., on Saturday morning to participate in a planned protest against the shop’s owner, Amy Mangano, in response to transphobic signage on her storefront. At 10:20 a.m., people were already sitting outside the store...
Athens Recreation Advisory Board seeks stability, new members
The Athens Recreation Advisory Board, which is a committee that advises city administration in matters relating to the recreational use of any land or buildings owned by the city, hopes to solidify a set Board and reduce the turnover of members. Mayor Steve Patterson is responsible for recommending members to...
Alleged assault reported outside Tiffin Hall
The Ohio University Police Department released a crime alert around 6 p.m. Tuesday after receiving an anonymous report of an alleged assault. The assault allegedly took place on Saturday, at approximately 3:00 a.m. According to the alert, an anonymous note was slipped under a resident assistant’s dorm door stating that the alleged assault had taken place outside Tiffin Hall.
