Coach Joel Greenlee spent the third week of January preparing for Ohio’s first home duals of the new year, making training plans the same way he always does. Greenlee’s big on consistency. “The best way to put it is I buy the same things every time, and if I go to Kroger, and they’re out (of something) for instance, I’ll scour town or whatever we’ve got to do,” Greenlee said. His dedication to consistency has helped him over his 26 years with the Bobcats. He came to the program as an assistant in 1997-98, but was promoted to interim head coach that same season. The next year, he became the head coach. For the full story on Greenlee, click here.

ATHENS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO