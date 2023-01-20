Read full article on original website
TONINO LAMBORGHINI MARE NOSTRUM LAUNCHES “AN ITALIAN SWING AND JAZZ NIGHT”
Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, the popular skypool restaurant at Radisson Beach Resort Palm Jumeirah, presents An Italian Swing and Jazz Night, with celebrated singer Mark Zitti and Friends performing every Thursday evening. Expect a dazzling performance from the band famous for their impressive repertoire of tunes that keep guests in...
ACCOR TO EXPAND FOOTPRINT IN THE SOUTH CAUCASUS AND CENTRAL ASIA IN 2023
Accor, a world leading hospitality group, has committed to growing its presence in the South Caucasus and Central Asia by more than 60% following a series of strategic signings. In 2022 the Group signed 15 new projects under six hotel brands adding more than 2100 rooms to its existing portfolio of 24 hotels in these regions. Accor will open nine properties in this area in 2023, five of which were signed in 2022.
THE MILLENNIUM AIRPORT HOTEL DUBAI ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF, MOHAMAD CHABCHOUL
The Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is delighted to announce the appointment of Mohamad Chabchoul as the new Executive Chef. Mohamad has more than 16 years of local and international experience within the food and beverage industry in different well-known hotel chains such as IHG, Ritz Carlton, Four Season, Fairmont, Fauchon Paris and more. Mohamad Chabchoul is a graduate from Damascus University, where he studied Hotel Management. He also received different culinary certifications and awards such as Chef Excellence Awards, Pro Chef Awards, Gulfood International Culinary League Award, Salon Culinary, Top 50 Influential Chef in the Region’s hotels 2022 and so on. He is also a senior member of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs ,Emirates Culinary Guild Association and Dubai Chef Collective Committee.
GLOBAL STARS ON THE RED CARPET AT THE LAUNCH OF ICONIC NEW ULTRA LUXURY RESORT: ATLANTIS THE ROYAL
Tonight, Atlantis The Royal hosted a star-studded Red Carpet to celebrate the launch of the world’s newest and most iconic ultra-luxury resort, located on the Palm Island in Dubai. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, the new resort is hosting some of the world’s most recognisable faces for a three-day-long extravaganza of curated events and experiences across its “Grand Reveal Weekend”.
