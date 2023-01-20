The Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is delighted to announce the appointment of Mohamad Chabchoul as the new Executive Chef. Mohamad has more than 16 years of local and international experience within the food and beverage industry in different well-known hotel chains such as IHG, Ritz Carlton, Four Season, Fairmont, Fauchon Paris and more. Mohamad Chabchoul is a graduate from Damascus University, where he studied Hotel Management. He also received different culinary certifications and awards such as Chef Excellence Awards, Pro Chef Awards, Gulfood International Culinary League Award, Salon Culinary, Top 50 Influential Chef in the Region’s hotels 2022 and so on. He is also a senior member of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs ,Emirates Culinary Guild Association and Dubai Chef Collective Committee.

13 HOURS AGO