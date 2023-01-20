ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc17news.com

House scores 32 to propel Oakland over Detroit Mercy 76-67

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen House scored 32 points to lead Oakland to a 76-67 victory over Detroit Mercy. House made 8 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers and 14 of 16 free throws for the Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon League). He added seven assists and five rebounds. Rocket Watts sank three 3-pointers and scored 16. Keaton Harvey pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds. Oakland held scoring leader Antoine Davis (27 points per game) to 14 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range. Davis scored 42 and 40 in the previous two games for the Titans (8-13, 4-6) to move into second place behind LSU’s Pete Maravich on the Division I career points list. Davis handed out eight assists, one off his season high.
DETROIT, MI
abc17news.com

49ers’ Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police say Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”
SAN JOSE, CA
abc17news.com

1 killed and 7 injured in shooting in Oakland, California

Seven people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Oakland, California, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard just after 6:00 p.m. to investigate an alert from a ShotSpotter, which is gunshot detection technology, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.
OAKLAND, CA

