Alabama State

Oklahoma Sooners unanimous No. 1 in ESPN/USA Softball preseason top 25

To the surprise of no one, the Oklahoma Sooners were unanimously voted the No. 1 team in the nation in the ESPN/USA Softball poll as voted on by coaches across the sport. Oklahoma has now spent more than a year atop the rankings after being selected the preseason No. 1 team prior to 2022. The Sooners will open the year with No. 19 Duke and play No. 14 Stanford and No. 16 Washington in the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. on February 9.
NORMAN, OK
Auburn 77, Mississippi 76, OT

MISSISSIPPI (16-4) Davis 5-14 2-2 12, Scott 3-10 8-10 14, Singleton 3-6 0-2 6, Baker 10-19 4-5 25, Taylor 1-9 4-4 6, Collins 2-3 1-1 6, Igbokwe 0-0 2-2 2, Eaton 0-2 2-2 2, Thompson 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 25-65 24-30 76. AUBURN (11-8) Richardson 3-11 2-2 8, Coulibaly 12-20...
AUBURN, CA
No. 17 North Carolina 70, Georgia Tech 57

NORTH CAROLINA (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Kelly 4-6, Hodgson 2-3, Todd-Williams 1-4, Ustby 1-1, Adams 0-2, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Ustby 3, Hodgson 1, Poole 1, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 13 (Ustby 3, Hodgson 2, Paris 2, Todd-Williams 2, Team 2, Adams 1, Kelly...
ATLANTA, GA
Samford 74, W. Carolina 65

W. CAROLINA (11-10) Claude 5-8 7-9 17, Jackson 3-6 0-0 9, Ru.Jones 2-7 4-4 10, Woolbright 5-13 8-10 18, Harris 2-6 0-0 5, Pelote 2-6 0-2 6, D.Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 19-25 65. SAMFORD (14-7) Dye 3-11 4-4 11, N.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall...
HOMEWOOD, AL
STANFORD 71, OREGON 64

Percentages: FG .379, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Soares 3-5, Barthelemy 2-7, Couisnard 2-9, Bittle 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Richardson 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dante 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dante 3, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Barthelemy, Bittle, Couisnard, Ware, Wur). Steals: 8 (Barthelemy 2, Richardson...
STANFORD, CA
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75

Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Penn St. 74, Wisconsin 69

PENN ST. (12-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Thompson 5-6, Marisa 2-7, Ciezki 1-2, Kapinus 1-3, Pinto 0-1, Camden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Kapinus 2, Williamson 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brigham 3, Pinto 2, Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Williamson 1, Dia 1, Thompson 1) Steals:...
WISCONSIN STATE
COLORADO 58, WASHINGTON STATE 55

Percentages: FG .392, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jakimovski 2-2, Houinsou 1-2, Rodman 1-4, Powell 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Bamba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Diongue 2, Powell). Turnovers: 14 (Gueye 4, Jakimovski 3, Bamba, Darling, Diongue, Houinsou, Mullins, Powell, Rodman). Steals: 7...
PULLMAN, WA
No. 25 Texas 68, Baylor 55

TEXAS (14-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.424, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Gonzales 1-5, Morris 1-4, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Jones 3, Gonzales 2, Faye 1, Gaston 1, Muhammad 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gaston 5, Harmon 5, Holle 2, Jones 2, Muhammad 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Morris 1)
WACO, TX
Orlando 113, Boston 98

BOSTON (98) Horford 2-8 0-0 6, Tatum 9-19 4-6 26, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 10-22 1-2 26, White 4-8 1-1 11, Hauser 5-9 0-0 13, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Kornet 2-6 0-0 4, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Davison 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-83 8-11 98.
BOSTON, MA
PENN 76, HARTFORD 52

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Martz 5-7, Dingle 4-8, Smith 2-5, Slajchert 1-2, Laczkowski 1-3, Charles 1-4, Chambers 0-1, McMullen 0-1, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lorca-Lloyd 2, Dingle, Monroe). Turnovers: 7 (Monroe 2, Charles, Dingle, Slajchert, Smith, Spinoso). Steals:...
HARTFORD, CT
NORTHWESTERN 66, WISCONSIN 63

Percentages: FG .386, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Davis 3-6, Hepburn 3-9, Essegian 2-8, McGee 1-1, Wahl 1-4, Crowl 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 5 (Wahl 4, Essegian). Steals: 3 (Crowl, Davis, Hepburn). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Beran262-42-21-3027. Nicholson251-35-61-6147. Audige396-152-21-30416. Berry271-30-00-5032.
WISCONSIN STATE
UC DAVIS 65, CAL POLY 63

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Koroma 2-2, Franklin 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Koroma 3, Stevenson 2, Franklin, Penn-Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Sanders 5, Franklin 3, Hunter 2, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Fleming, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals:...
DAVIS, CA
Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99

OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 3-13 0-0 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-89 14-16 101.
DENVER, CO
VALPARAISO 71, ILLINOIS STATE 51

Percentages: FG .574, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Green 6-8, Barrett 2-4, Krikke 1-1, Edwards 0-1, King 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 2, Krikke 2, Bayu). Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Green 2, King 2, Krikke 2, Bayu, DeAveiro). Steals: 8 (Bayu 3, Edwards...
NORMAL, IL
COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
BOSTON, MA
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100

MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Portland 147, San Antonio 127

SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
PORTLAND, OR
Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee receives another weekly conference award

Auburn’s Sunisa Lee has picked up right where she left off in her final season on the Plains. And as per usual, the conference has recognized her talent. Lee picked up another weekly award from the SEC on Tuesday, earning an SEC Gymnast of the Week award that will be shared with LSU all-arounder Haleigh Bryant. The award comes after Auburn defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 197.500-196.675.
AUBURN, AL
Milwaukee 88, Youngstown St. 75

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-6) Green 7-15 3-8 17, Nelson 4-12 4-5 13, Cohill 3-9 10-10 16, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Rush 7-16 2-2 19, Lovelace 4-6 0-0 8, Covington 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 19-25 75. MILWAUKEE (14-6) Rand 5-8 2-3 12, Browning 4-8 1-2 11, Jamison...
MILWAUKEE, WI

