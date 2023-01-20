Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Sooners unanimous No. 1 in ESPN/USA Softball preseason top 25
To the surprise of no one, the Oklahoma Sooners were unanimously voted the No. 1 team in the nation in the ESPN/USA Softball poll as voted on by coaches across the sport. Oklahoma has now spent more than a year atop the rankings after being selected the preseason No. 1 team prior to 2022. The Sooners will open the year with No. 19 Duke and play No. 14 Stanford and No. 16 Washington in the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif. on February 9.
Bakersfield Californian
Auburn 77, Mississippi 76, OT
MISSISSIPPI (16-4) Davis 5-14 2-2 12, Scott 3-10 8-10 14, Singleton 3-6 0-2 6, Baker 10-19 4-5 25, Taylor 1-9 4-4 6, Collins 2-3 1-1 6, Igbokwe 0-0 2-2 2, Eaton 0-2 2-2 2, Thompson 1-2 1-2 3, Totals 25-65 24-30 76. AUBURN (11-8) Richardson 3-11 2-2 8, Coulibaly 12-20...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 17 North Carolina 70, Georgia Tech 57
NORTH CAROLINA (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Kelly 4-6, Hodgson 2-3, Todd-Williams 1-4, Ustby 1-1, Adams 0-2, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Ustby 3, Hodgson 1, Poole 1, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 13 (Ustby 3, Hodgson 2, Paris 2, Todd-Williams 2, Team 2, Adams 1, Kelly...
Bakersfield Californian
Samford 74, W. Carolina 65
W. CAROLINA (11-10) Claude 5-8 7-9 17, Jackson 3-6 0-0 9, Ru.Jones 2-7 4-4 10, Woolbright 5-13 8-10 18, Harris 2-6 0-0 5, Pelote 2-6 0-2 6, D.Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 19-25 65. SAMFORD (14-7) Dye 3-11 4-4 11, N.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall...
Bakersfield Californian
STANFORD 71, OREGON 64
Percentages: FG .379, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Soares 3-5, Barthelemy 2-7, Couisnard 2-9, Bittle 1-2, Guerrier 1-3, Richardson 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dante 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dante 3, Guerrier 2, Richardson 2, Barthelemy, Bittle, Couisnard, Ware, Wur). Steals: 8 (Barthelemy 2, Richardson...
Bakersfield Californian
VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75
Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
Bakersfield Californian
Penn St. 74, Wisconsin 69
PENN ST. (12-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Thompson 5-6, Marisa 2-7, Ciezki 1-2, Kapinus 1-3, Pinto 0-1, Camden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Kapinus 2, Williamson 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brigham 3, Pinto 2, Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Williamson 1, Dia 1, Thompson 1) Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
COLORADO 58, WASHINGTON STATE 55
Percentages: FG .392, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jakimovski 2-2, Houinsou 1-2, Rodman 1-4, Powell 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Bamba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Diongue 2, Powell). Turnovers: 14 (Gueye 4, Jakimovski 3, Bamba, Darling, Diongue, Houinsou, Mullins, Powell, Rodman). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 25 Texas 68, Baylor 55
TEXAS (14-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.424, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Gonzales 1-5, Morris 1-4, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Jones 3, Gonzales 2, Faye 1, Gaston 1, Muhammad 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gaston 5, Harmon 5, Holle 2, Jones 2, Muhammad 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Morris 1)
Bakersfield Californian
Orlando 113, Boston 98
BOSTON (98) Horford 2-8 0-0 6, Tatum 9-19 4-6 26, Griffin 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 10-22 1-2 26, White 4-8 1-1 11, Hauser 5-9 0-0 13, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Kornet 2-6 0-0 4, Kabengele 0-0 0-0 0, Davison 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 36-83 8-11 98.
Bakersfield Californian
PENN 76, HARTFORD 52
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Martz 5-7, Dingle 4-8, Smith 2-5, Slajchert 1-2, Laczkowski 1-3, Charles 1-4, Chambers 0-1, McMullen 0-1, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lorca-Lloyd 2, Dingle, Monroe). Turnovers: 7 (Monroe 2, Charles, Dingle, Slajchert, Smith, Spinoso). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHWESTERN 66, WISCONSIN 63
Percentages: FG .386, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Davis 3-6, Hepburn 3-9, Essegian 2-8, McGee 1-1, Wahl 1-4, Crowl 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 5 (Wahl 4, Essegian). Steals: 3 (Crowl, Davis, Hepburn). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Beran262-42-21-3027. Nicholson251-35-61-6147. Audige396-152-21-30416. Berry271-30-00-5032.
Bakersfield Californian
UC DAVIS 65, CAL POLY 63
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Koroma 2-2, Franklin 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Koroma 3, Stevenson 2, Franklin, Penn-Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Sanders 5, Franklin 3, Hunter 2, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Fleming, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99
OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 3-13 0-0 7, Jal.Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Muscala 3-7 2-2 8, Giddey 9-17 0-0 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-21 7-8 34, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Jay.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, K.Williams 4-7 0-0 11, Joe 3-9 0-0 8, Mann 3-6 1-2 7, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 40-89 14-16 101.
Bakersfield Californian
VALPARAISO 71, ILLINOIS STATE 51
Percentages: FG .574, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Green 6-8, Barrett 2-4, Krikke 1-1, Edwards 0-1, King 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 2, Krikke 2, Bayu). Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Green 2, King 2, Krikke 2, Bayu, DeAveiro). Steals: 8 (Bayu 3, Edwards...
Bakersfield Californian
COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
MEMPHIS (100) Brooks 6-15 0-0 13, Jackson Jr. 7-18 2-2 19, Tillman 5-6 0-0 10, Bane 9-13 0-0 21, Jones 5-13 0-0 12, Clarke 3-5 0-0 6, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Lofton Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Roddy 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-10 2-3 9, Aldama 2-5 2-3 8, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Konchar 0-4 0-0 0, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-98 8-10 100.
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
SAN ANTONIO (127) Kel.Johnson 8-15 1-2 20, Sochan 5-11 6-8 18, Poeltl 6-8 2-2 14, Jones 5-11 2-2 12, Langford 5-6 1-1 12, Bates-Diop 0-2 2-2 2, Branham 4-9 0-0 9, McDermott 5-7 0-0 13, Roby 1-2 1-4 3, Collins 4-8 2-2 11, S.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, Richardson 3-7 3-3 11. Totals 47-90 20-26 127.
Auburn gymnast Sunisa Lee receives another weekly conference award
Auburn’s Sunisa Lee has picked up right where she left off in her final season on the Plains. And as per usual, the conference has recognized her talent. Lee picked up another weekly award from the SEC on Tuesday, earning an SEC Gymnast of the Week award that will be shared with LSU all-arounder Haleigh Bryant. The award comes after Auburn defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 197.500-196.675.
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 88, Youngstown St. 75
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-6) Green 7-15 3-8 17, Nelson 4-12 4-5 13, Cohill 3-9 10-10 16, McBride 1-3 0-0 2, Rush 7-16 2-2 19, Lovelace 4-6 0-0 8, Covington 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 19-25 75. MILWAUKEE (14-6) Rand 5-8 2-3 12, Browning 4-8 1-2 11, Jamison...
Comments / 0