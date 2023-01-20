Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Affordable housing projects in Inglewood have stalled for years2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
California Mass Shooting: Suspect Found Dead In His VanDaily DigestTorrance, CA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 147, San Antonio 127
Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
Bakersfield Californian
PENN 76, HARTFORD 52
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Martz 5-7, Dingle 4-8, Smith 2-5, Slajchert 1-2, Laczkowski 1-3, Charles 1-4, Chambers 0-1, McMullen 0-1, Monroe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lorca-Lloyd 2, Dingle, Monroe). Turnovers: 7 (Monroe 2, Charles, Dingle, Slajchert, Smith, Spinoso). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
Sacramento 133, Memphis 100
Percentages: FG .408, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Bane 3-4, Jackson Jr. 3-6, Aldama 2-5, Jones 2-5, Brooks 1-5, Williams 1-6, Chandler 0-1, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Williams Jr. 0-1, Roddy 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brooks, Jackson Jr., Tillman). Turnovers: 15 (Bane 4, Clarke...
Bakersfield Californian
OAKLAND 76, DETROIT MERCY 67
Percentages: FG .440, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Watts 3-11, Hervey 2-2, Moore 2-6, Price 1-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Townsend 2). Turnovers: 8 (Townsend 3, Conway, Hervey, Moore, Price, Watts). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Watts 2, Townsend). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DETROITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anderson3710-170-03-62122.
Bakersfield Californian
MILWAUKEE 88, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 75
Percentages: FG .413, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Rush 3-8, Nelson 1-2, Covington 0-1, Cohill 0-2, Lovelace 0-2, McBride 0-2, Green 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Nelson 2). Turnovers: 8 (Rush 5, Green, Lovelace, McBride). Steals: 8 (Rush 3, Cohill 2, Lovelace 2, Green).
Bakersfield Californian
No. 19 Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67
ARIZONA (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Loville 3-5, Conner 2-7, Clark 1-1, Gilbert 1-1, Pueyo 1-2, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-2, Fields 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Pueyo 2, Martinez 1, Reese 1, Nnaji 1) Turnovers: 13 (Pellington 3, Conner 2, Martinez 1, Reese 1, Fields 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116
Percentages: FG .544, FT .645. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Irving 5-7, Harris 4-7, O'Neale 4-7, Se.Curry 1-3, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 3, O'Neale 2, Se.Curry, Simmons). Turnovers: 15 (Se.Curry 5, Claxton 3, O'Neale 3, Simmons 2, Irving, Sumner). Steals: 4...
Bakersfield Californian
Penn St. 74, Wisconsin 69
PENN ST. (12-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Thompson 5-6, Marisa 2-7, Ciezki 1-2, Kapinus 1-3, Pinto 0-1, Camden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Kapinus 2, Williamson 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brigham 3, Pinto 2, Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Williamson 1, Dia 1, Thompson 1) Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
LEHIGH 61, LAFAYETTE 49
Percentages: FG .305, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Berger 4-11, Fulton 2-5, O'Boyle 2-8, Pettit 0-1, Rivera 0-1, Sondberg 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Rivera 2, Jenkins, Vander Baan). Turnovers: 7 (Fulton 2, Rivera 2, Jenkins, Pettit, Vander Baan). Steals: 9 (Fulton...
Bakersfield Californian
STONEHILL 70, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 59
Percentages: FG .500, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Johnson 5-7, Mack 2-3, Zegarowski 2-4, Burnett 1-5, Bergan 0-1, Sims 0-1, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bergan, Melis). Turnovers: 17 (Bergan 3, Stone 3, Burnett 2, Johnson 2, McGill 2, Sims 2, Mack, Melis,...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 125, N.Y. Knicks 116
Percentages: FG .488, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 18-41, .439 (Toppin 4-5, Brunson 4-7, Barrett 4-8, Grimes 2-6, Randle 2-6, Fournier 2-7, McBride 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 3, Sims). Turnovers: 16 (Randle 4, Barrett 3, Brunson 3, Fournier 2, McBride 2, Grimes, Sims). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
SAMFORD 74, WESTERN CAROLINA 65
Percentages: FG .396, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Jackson 3-6, Ru.Jones 2-5, Pelote 2-6, Harris 1-4, Woolbright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Woolbright 2, Claude, Harris, Pelote). Turnovers: 10 (Woolbright 4, Claude 3, Jackson 2, Pelote). Steals: 6 (Woolbright 3, Claude, Jackson, Ru.Jones). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127
PHILADELPHIA (129) Harris 7-13 1-1 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 3-5 17, Maxey 12-29 6-6 32, Melton 4-8 4-4 14, Niang 7-12 0-0 17, Reed 4-6 1-2 9, Milton 5-12 4-5 15, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 49-93 19-23 129. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Bakersfield Californian
Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130
Percentages: FG .561, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 23-52, .442 (Carter 6-8, Matthews 2-2, Connaughton 2-3, Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Ingles 2-4, Middleton 2-4, Lopez 2-6, Beauchamp 1-2, Allen 1-4, Holiday 1-5, Green 0-3, Nwora 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 2, Allen, Carter, Ingles, Nwora).
Bakersfield Californian
No. 25 Texas 68, Baylor 55
TEXAS (14-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.424, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Gonzales 1-5, Morris 1-4, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Jones 3, Gonzales 2, Faye 1, Gaston 1, Muhammad 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gaston 5, Harmon 5, Holle 2, Jones 2, Muhammad 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Morris 1)
Bakersfield Californian
L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112
Percentages: FG .523, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bryant 4-5, Brown Jr. 2-5, Schroder 2-5, James 2-7, Beverley 0-1, Christie 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Beverley, Bryant, Christie). Turnovers: 12 (James 4, Gabriel 3, Westbrook 3, Brown Jr.,...
Bakersfield Californian
UC DAVIS 65, CAL POLY 63
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Koroma 2-2, Franklin 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Koroma 3, Stevenson 2, Franklin, Penn-Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Sanders 5, Franklin 3, Hunter 2, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Fleming, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
COLORADO 58, WASHINGTON STATE 55
Percentages: FG .392, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Jakimovski 2-2, Houinsou 1-2, Rodman 1-4, Powell 0-1, Gueye 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Bamba 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Diongue 2, Powell). Turnovers: 14 (Gueye 4, Jakimovski 3, Bamba, Darling, Diongue, Houinsou, Mullins, Powell, Rodman). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHWESTERN 66, WISCONSIN 63
Percentages: FG .386, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Davis 3-6, Hepburn 3-9, Essegian 2-8, McGee 1-1, Wahl 1-4, Crowl 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 5 (Wahl 4, Essegian). Steals: 3 (Crowl, Davis, Hepburn). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Beran262-42-21-3027. Nicholson251-35-61-6147. Audige396-152-21-30416. Berry271-30-00-5032.
Comments / 0