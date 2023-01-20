ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield Californian

No. 19 Arizona 80, Arizona St. 67

ARIZONA (15-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.284, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Loville 3-5, Conner 2-7, Clark 1-1, Gilbert 1-1, Pueyo 1-2, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-2, Fields 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Pueyo 2, Martinez 1, Reese 1, Nnaji 1) Turnovers: 13 (Pellington 3, Conner 2, Martinez 1, Reese 1, Fields 1,...
ARIZONA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116

Percentages: FG .544, FT .645. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Irving 5-7, Harris 4-7, O'Neale 4-7, Se.Curry 1-3, Warren 0-1, Watanabe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Claxton 3, O'Neale 2, Se.Curry, Simmons). Turnovers: 15 (Se.Curry 5, Claxton 3, O'Neale 3, Simmons 2, Irving, Sumner). Steals: 4...
Bakersfield Californian

Portland 147, San Antonio 127

Percentages: FG .522, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McDermott 3-3, Kel.Johnson 3-7, Sochan 2-2, Richardson 2-4, Collins 1-1, Langford 1-1, Branham 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Dieng 0-1, S.Johnson 0-1, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones, Kel.Johnson, S.Johnson, Sochan). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 3, S.Johnson 3,...
Bakersfield Californian

L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112

Percentages: FG .523, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bryant 4-5, Brown Jr. 2-5, Schroder 2-5, James 2-7, Beverley 0-1, Christie 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (James 2, Beverley, Bryant, Christie). Turnovers: 12 (James 4, Gabriel 3, Westbrook 3, Brown Jr.,...
Bakersfield Californian

Auburn 77, Mississippi 76, OT

AUBURN (11-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 39.394, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-9, .444 (Scott-Grayson 2-3, Coulibaly 1-3, Shaw 1-3) Blocked Shots: 3 (Bostic 1, Richardson 1, Shaw 1) Turnovers: 14 (Coulibaly 4, Scott-Grayson 3, Johnson 2, Shaw 2, Johnson 1, Levy 1, Wells 1) Steals: 13 (Coulibaly 5, Bostic 3, Scott-Grayson 2,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Phoenix 112, Memphis 110

Percentages: FG .435, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Jones 3-6, Williams 3-6, Jackson Jr. 2-3, Brooks 2-5, Morant 1-2, Konchar 0-1, Aldama 0-3, Bane 0-6). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson Jr. 3, Clarke). Turnovers: 20 (Jackson Jr. 4, Adams 3, Morant 3, Williams 3,...
Bakersfield Californian

No. 17 North Carolina 70, Georgia Tech 57

NORTH CAROLINA (14-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Kelly 4-6, Hodgson 2-3, Todd-Williams 1-4, Ustby 1-1, Adams 0-2, Paris 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Ustby 3, Hodgson 1, Poole 1, Zelaya 1) Turnovers: 13 (Ustby 3, Hodgson 2, Paris 2, Todd-Williams 2, Team 2, Adams 1, Kelly...
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 125, N.Y. Knicks 116

Percentages: FG .488, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 18-41, .439 (Toppin 4-5, Brunson 4-7, Barrett 4-8, Grimes 2-6, Randle 2-6, Fournier 2-7, McBride 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hartenstein 3, Sims). Turnovers: 16 (Randle 4, Barrett 3, Brunson 3, Fournier 2, McBride 2, Grimes, Sims). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian

No. 25 Texas 68, Baylor 55

TEXAS (14-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.424, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Gonzales 1-5, Morris 1-4, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Jones 3, Gonzales 2, Faye 1, Gaston 1, Muhammad 1) Turnovers: 19 (Gaston 5, Harmon 5, Holle 2, Jones 2, Muhammad 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Morris 1)
WACO, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Penn St. 74, Wisconsin 69

PENN ST. (12-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Thompson 5-6, Marisa 2-7, Ciezki 1-2, Kapinus 1-3, Pinto 0-1, Camden 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Kapinus 2, Williamson 1) Turnovers: 14 (Brigham 3, Pinto 2, Ciezki 2, Kapinus 2, Marisa 2, Williamson 1, Dia 1, Thompson 1) Steals:...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bakersfield Californian

VIRGINIA TECH 78, DUKE 75

Percentages: FG .483, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Filipowski 4-8, Whitehead 2-2, Proctor 2-6, Mitchell 1-2, Grandison 0-1, Roach 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Filipowski, Mitchell, Proctor). Turnovers: 7 (Mitchell 2, Whitehead 2, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 4 (Filipowski 2, Proctor, Young). Technical Fouls:...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Bakersfield Californian

COLGATE 64, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 51

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Moffatt 2-5, Lynch-Daniels 2-6, Smith 1-1, Richardson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Records 4, Woodward 2, Baker). Turnovers: 12 (Smith 5, Lynch-Daniels 3, Richardson 2, Baker, Records). Steals: 9 (Richardson 3, Moffatt 2, Records 2, Smith...
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99

Percentages: FG .449, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (K.Williams 3-5, Joe 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Dort 1-6, Giddey 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Bazley, Giddey, Jal.Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Giddey 4, Dort 2, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann). Steals: 4 (Giddey,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHWESTERN 66, WISCONSIN 63

Percentages: FG .386, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Davis 3-6, Hepburn 3-9, Essegian 2-8, McGee 1-1, Wahl 1-4, Crowl 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis). Turnovers: 5 (Wahl 4, Essegian). Steals: 3 (Crowl, Davis, Hepburn). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Beran262-42-21-3027. Nicholson251-35-61-6147. Audige396-152-21-30416. Berry271-30-00-5032.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bakersfield Californian

STONEHILL 70, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 59

Percentages: FG .500, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Johnson 5-7, Mack 2-3, Zegarowski 2-4, Burnett 1-5, Bergan 0-1, Sims 0-1, Stone 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bergan, Melis). Turnovers: 17 (Bergan 3, Stone 3, Burnett 2, Johnson 2, McGill 2, Sims 2, Mack, Melis,...
Bakersfield Californian

SAMFORD 74, WESTERN CAROLINA 65

Percentages: FG .396, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Jackson 3-6, Ru.Jones 2-5, Pelote 2-6, Harris 1-4, Woolbright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Woolbright 2, Claude, Harris, Pelote). Turnovers: 10 (Woolbright 4, Claude 3, Jackson 2, Pelote). Steals: 6 (Woolbright 3, Claude, Jackson, Ru.Jones). Technical...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

UC DAVIS 65, CAL POLY 63

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Koroma 2-2, Franklin 1-1, Stevenson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Sanders 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 7 (Koroma 3, Stevenson 2, Franklin, Penn-Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Sanders 5, Franklin 3, Hunter 2, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Fleming, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals:...
DAVIS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 150, Detroit 130

Percentages: FG .561, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 23-52, .442 (Carter 6-8, Matthews 2-2, Connaughton 2-3, Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Ingles 2-4, Middleton 2-4, Lopez 2-6, Beauchamp 1-2, Allen 1-4, Holiday 1-5, Green 0-3, Nwora 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Lopez 2, Allen, Carter, Ingles, Nwora).
Bakersfield Californian

Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127

PHILADELPHIA (129) Harris 7-13 1-1 17, Tucker 0-1 0-0 0, Harrell 7-8 3-5 17, Maxey 12-29 6-6 32, Melton 4-8 4-4 14, Niang 7-12 0-0 17, Reed 4-6 1-2 9, Milton 5-12 4-5 15, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 49-93 19-23 129. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
SACRAMENTO, CA

