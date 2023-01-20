Read full article on original website
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Monday proposed investing $1 billion in affordable housing and giving tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living in the islands. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address at a joint...
Governor Green gives first State of the State Address
Hawaii's new governor, Josh Green delivered his first State of the State address to the State Legislature. He outlined ambitious plans for several key issues, and revealed the costly price tag to fix them.
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
Hawaii residents say Eddie Aikau's legacy will always be remembered
WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) – The famous logo “Eddie Would Go” is all over T-shirts, car bumpers, and local surf shops in Hawaii. Many residents know Eddie Aikau as a master surfer and a lifeguard who saved countless lives. Aikau selflessly paddled alone to save his Hokuleia crewmembers who were stuck at sea in a large storm in 1978.
A somber day, at viewing for last Hawaiian Princess Abigail Kawananakoa
The recent passing of 'The Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kawananakoa drawing countless mourners paying their last respects at today's Memorial Service at Iolani Palace in Honolulu. Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'. The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display...
