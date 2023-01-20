WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) – The famous logo “Eddie Would Go” is all over T-shirts, car bumpers, and local surf shops in Hawaii. Many residents know Eddie Aikau as a master surfer and a lifeguard who saved countless lives. Aikau selflessly paddled alone to save his Hokuleia crewmembers who were stuck at sea in a large storm in 1978.

