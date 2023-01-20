Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Manchester United match thread: bona fides
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in a top of the Premier League table clash worthy of the fixture’s storied, acrimonious history. The Gunners will look to maintain / extend their lead over Manchester City. United will be trying to keep pace with the teams at the top. Both clubs need the full points. A draw isn’t a great result for either. It should be a cracking game.
SB Nation
Calvin Ramsay Hoping for “Special Moment” and Liverpool League Debut
When Calvin Ramsay signed for Liverpool over the summer from Aberdeen in a £4M deal, the 19-year-old right back probably would have expected to have made more than two first team appearances by the time the season hit its mid-point. An injury that delayed his debut until November and...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
On paper, it’s a City win. Sadly, we don’t play on paper and this one is difficult to call. City played like Spurs in the first half on Thursday before paying like City for the second 45. We don’t need that again and we can’t afford to give Wolves a head start.
SB Nation
Harry Kane speaks about his contract situation at Spurs, but doesn’t say much
Yesterday, we reported on news that Harry Kane is, perhaps surprisingly, open to signing a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur. Today, we heard it from the man himself. One day after tying Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal scorer’s list, the Evening Standard released quotes from Kane confirming that he’s planning on engaging in talks to extend his stay at Tottenham past the 2023-24 season, but that his focus is still on achieving what he can with this current team, with the hopes of another top four finish.
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
SB Nation
Bajcetic Reflects On First Premier League Start
It’s no secret that Liverpool’s midfield has struggled mightily for most of the current season. Injuries, fatigue, and poor form have plagued the players at the center of the park, and many of the side’s problems can be attributed to the midfield woes. One beneficiary of these conditions has been Stefan Bajcetic.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa - In Unai Emery we trust!
It certainly wasn’t the most pleasing performance on Saturday, but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa were able to grind out another important win at the St. Mary’s Stadium; what did Cole and Seb make of Villa’s third successive away win?. In Unai we trust! Just how good...
SB Nation
Monday January 23rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Recall Williams, Consider Phillips Sale
Nat Phillips’ role in Liverpool’s late push to achieve Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 season earned the now 25-year-old centre half the status of cult hero at Anfield and raised the player’s stock in the game considerably. However, that raised status has perhaps made things difficult...
SB Nation
Welcome to Sunderland, Pierre Ekwah!
Another exciting young signing, another step on the journey that Sunderland AFC is currently embarking on, and a player who can hopefully add some real value as we aim for the playoffs during the second half of the 2022/2023 season. With one week left in the window, we’ve secured a...
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 28 - Sunderland vs Middlesbrough
The chance of any half-decent result was pretty much removed from our reach last weekend once the (very unimpressive) officials decided that Luke O’Nien’s strong and poorly mistimed tackle in the 18th minute was a straight red. It will be an ongoing debate for many if it was...
SB Nation
Tactical Analysis: Three matches, three strategies, three results
Last week Manchester United played three Premier League matches in an eight day period. Uniquely, those matches came against the teams that were sitting second, twelfth, and first respectively in the table. United came out of that run with a win, a draw, and a loss picking up four points in the table. That total is something that a week ago fans might have signed up for but given the way the matches played out, it was a bit disappointing.
SB Nation
West Ham United 2-0 Everton: Three Takeaways | Lampard Down and Out
It was another blown opportunity on Saturday, as Everton fell to a 2-0 defeat to fellow-strugglers West Ham United, in a strange match, played in a somewhat muted atmosphere at the cavernous London Stadium. The Hammers were absolutely there for the taking in this game between two managers in the last-chance saloon, tepid, passive and uncertain in the opening 25 minutes. The Blues overcame some early-game jitters to exert what passes for “control” in a Lampard-helmed Everton side - which unfortunately equates to a directionless, toothless possession game.
SB Nation
Frank Lampard reportedly sacked at Everton, along with four ex-Chelsea coaches
Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton Football Club today — not officially confirmed yet, but reported everywhere — bringing to an end his 348-day tenure during which he managed to keep them up once, quite dramatically on the final day of last season, but failed to turn the club’s fortunes around. Everton have dropped to almost the very bottom of the Premier League after just five points from their last twelve games (one win), and are above Southampton only on goal difference.
SB Nation
Official: Manchester City Sign Maximo Perrone
Manchester City have completed the signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield. The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Etihad Stadium on a five-and-half year deal. A really good deal and reportedly only £8M. A great signing for an ‘8’ who can shoot and defend as well as press really...
SB Nation
Rhys Williams Returns to Liverpool From Loan
Rhys Williams has returned from being on loan at Blackpool. The defender has played there for the first half of the season. While playing for the Championship side, Williams made 17 appearances at center-back. During the 2020-21 season when Liverpool’s defense was decimated by injuries, Williams made 19 appearances for...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Ryan Gravenberch’s Agent Sparks Liverpool Transfer Rumours
Last summer, 20-year-old Netherlands international midfielder Ryan Gravenberch left Ajax and signed with Bayern Munich in a €23M deal. Since then, he has made 17 appearances for the Bundesliga club but played only 526 minutes, or 31 minutes per appearance. His limited playing time, as is so often the...
SB Nation
Tottenham hijack Everton’s loan move for Danjuma
Throughout yesterday as Everton dilly-dallied on announcing the sacking of Frank Lampard, the fanbase waited patiently knowing that there was some good news on the way in the impending revealing of Arnaut Danjuma as an Everton player for the rest of the season. Well, early today that got thrown into...
Comments / 0