NHL
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blackhawks
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Jan. 24 (home), Mar. 26 (away), Apr. 6 (home). The Canucks are 86-83-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 53-31-15-1 record at home. Vancouver is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (4-1-0 in their...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Nylander has 4 points, Maple Leafs defeat Islanders
TORONTO -- William Nylander had two goals and two assists, all in the second period, for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Nylander has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak after having two...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Jets
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-20-7) are home on Saturday evening to take on Rick Bowness' (30-16-1). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Pinto among face-off wins leaders
1st-year centers proving effective in offensive, neutral zones for Kraken, Senators. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five...
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
Jets recover to defeat Flyers after blowing 3-goal lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Winnipeg Jets, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. "We jumped out of the gates great," Kuhlman said. "A back to back, they were...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Pelech and Palmieri Activated Off IR
Hudson Fasching placed on IR, Dennis Cholowski returned on loan to Bridgeport. Adam Pelech and Kyle Palmieri were both activated off IR, the Islanders announced on Monday. Palmieri missed 17 games with an upper-body injury he suffered on Dec. 16 after taking a high hit from Nick Ritchie in Arizona. Palmieri finished the game, but has not played since.
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Bolduc Recalled
Samuel Bolduc was recalled by the New York Islanders. The New York Islanders recalled defenseman Samuel Bolduc on Monday, as Cal Clutterbuck was placed on IR with an upper-body injury. Bolduc, the Islanders 2019 second round pick (57th overall), has 26 points (8G, 18A) in 40 games with the Bridgeport...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Four Named to 2023 Hobey Baker Award Short List
Kaiser, James, Gorman and Wise up for college hockey's top honor; OHL and WHL prospects continue to shine. Four Blackhawks prospects were named to the 2023 Hobey Baker Award short list, which is given to the top NCAA ice hockey player each year: Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James (Minnesota-Duluth), Liam Gorman (Princeton), and Jake Wise (Ohio State).
NHL
'Just a great feeling' | Anderson backstops Sabres to milestone OT win
DALLAS - Craig Anderson returned to the Sabres for nights like Monday - for the milestone, sure, but more so for the thrill of playing the game he loves with a group he believes in. Anderson became the 31st goaltender in NHL history to play his 700th game, then bailed...
NHL
Bedard looking to impress at CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
LANGLEY, British Columbia -- Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, will have a homecoming of sorts when he joins 39 other players looking to make a lasting impression at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at Langley Events Centre on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN, RDS).
NHL
DUBE GETS IT DONE!
Flames win OT thriller against visiting Blue Jackets. As if there wasn't enough drama surrounding the return of Johnny Gaudreau, the Flames figured they'd give the fans even more. Talk about your money's worth!. The homeside was up 2-0 at one point and shelled Blue Jackets netminder Joonas Korpisalo with...
NHL
Power scores in OT, Sabres defeat Stars in 3rd straight victory
Owen Power netted his first of the year for the overtime winner, helping the Sabres pick up a 3-2 win over the Stars on the road. "Yeah, it's nice," Power said. "I mean, obviously it's been a long time coming, so it was obviously a nice feeling. Hopefully [I] can get some more."
