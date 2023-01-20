ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -7

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland scores 111.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Warriors are 5-18 in road games. Golden State averages 29.3 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Draymond Green with 6.8.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 106-101 on Nov. 12. Stephen Curry scored 40 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 48.3% and averaging 28.4 points for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Klay Thompson is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 20.9 points. Jordan Poole is shooting 43.5% and averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 121.3 points, 48.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (ankle), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: out (foot), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

