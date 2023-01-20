Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
FlyArystan Files Qatar 1Q23 Schedules
FlyArystan intends to expand its Middle East network coverage, as the airline filed schedules to Qatar in the OAG. Although schedule listing displays service to commence this week, reservation is not available on the airline’s website, nor relevant announcement issued by the carrier. Proposed schedule as follows. Almaty –...
aeroroutes.com
Beijing Capital Airlines Resumes Qingdao – Melbourne in mid-Feb 2023
Beijing Capital Airlines from mid-February 2023 plans to resume service to Australia, as the airline schedules Qingdao – Melbourne nonstop flight. From 14FEB23, A330-200/-300 to operate 2 weekly flights, increasing to 3 from 09MAR23. JD461 TAO1850 – 0925+1MEL 330 246. JD462 MEL1125 – 2015TAO 330 357.
aeroroutes.com
Wizz Air NS23 Removed Routes Summary – 22JAN23
Wizz Air in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes to its Northern summer 2023 network, as the airline removes additional routes, based on comparison 15JAN23 vs 22JAN23. Latest routes removal under W6-coded flight numbers as follow. Budapest – Astana. Chisinau – Hamburg. Chisinau – Mulhouse.
aeroroutes.com
Air Malta Moves Lisbon Service Resumption to late-June 2023
Air Malta last week opened reservation for its planned service resumption to Portugal, last served until in summer 2021 season. Initially the airline filed operational schedule for Malta – Lisbon route with 2 weekly flights from 27MAR23, however this is now being revised to effective 26JUN23. Airbus A320neo aircraft operates this route.
aeroroutes.com
Aeroflot Adds A350 Bishkek Service in 1Q23
Aeroflot Russian Airlines earlier this month added Airbus A350 aircraft service to Kyrgyzstan, operating on selected Moscow Sheremetyevo – Bishkek route. In the first quarter of 2023, the A350-900XWB is scheduled to operate SU1886/1887 service during selected period/dates listed below, instead of A321. 08JAN23 – 12FEB23 Day 37.
aeroroutes.com
Air Serbia / Qatar Airways Begins Codeshare Service From Feb 2023
Air Serbia and Qatar Airways from February 2023 plans to commence reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Doha and Belgrade, as well as beyond the two airports. Planned codeshare routes scheduled to commence on 01FEB23. Air Serbia operated by Qatar Airways. Doha – Adelaide. Doha – Baku. Doha...
Comments / 0