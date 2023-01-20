ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes

Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
dotesports.com

How to play AP Zac mid like G2 Caps in League of Legends

If there’s one thing that the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has shown fans, it’s that the meta launched alongside the start of League of Legends’ 2023 season is incredibly volatile and rewards players for opting for more unorthodox strategies. One of these strange...
dotesports.com

Dota 2 fan scores a date thanks to an unknowing assist from n0tail

Dota 2’s n0tail might not be in OG’s main roster anymore, but the man is still a support player by nature. While team Old G did not make it past the open qualifiers for the DPC in December, Johann “n0tail” Sundstein is still making some game-winning support plays of his own. Most recently, he helped a fellow colleague with his love life without expecting to, that’s just how good the man is.
dotesports.com

How to get The Kid LAROI skins in Fortnite

Epic Games has made it its mission to introduce real-life elements to Fortnite in recent years. From in-game concerts to collaborations with the likes of Marvel, fans have been treated to a constant stream of familiar content. Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is next on Fortnite’s list, and there will...
dotesports.com

The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early

Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
dotesports.com

MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One

Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
dotesports.com

MTG Cankerbloom ONE spoiler has Thrashing Brontodon vibes with Proliferate

Artifacts and Enchantments are everywhere in the Standard format, and Cankerbloom from Phyrexia: All Will Be One in the color Green provides the necessary hate toward the Magic: The Gathering types while also having Proliferate. The return of Proliferate is a big deal in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, especially...
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 shuts down in China, leaving OWL teams in limbo

Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard titles have officially been taken offline in China after a failed contract extension with NetEase, leaving Overwatch League teams based there in limbo now that the game is unplayable in the country. Most fans were made aware of the situation after the Chengdu Hunters posted...
dotesports.com

Apex Legends player accidentally finds a way to break the meta

A new glitch was discovered by an Apex Legends player on Sunday, and it could break the game if others find a way to replicate it. A player reported they initially queued as Loba but when they landed, they discovered they could use Wraith’s abilities instead. They ended up...
dotesports.com

All The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Fortnite quests and rewards

Fortnite is among the world’s most popular games, not only because of its gameplay but also in part thanks to its unique virtual experiences. Over the years, Fortnite has hosted virtual concerts with Ariana Grande, Marshmellow, Travis Scott, and more. The Kid LAROI is the latest artist to partner with the Epic Games battle royale, bringing tons of new cosmetics, rewards, and quests to the game.
dotesports.com

Why is the Waterwalking rune banned in professional League play?

On the first day of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Team Vitality’s superstar mid laner Perkz picked the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his game against Fnatic. A day later, the team was given a fine and warning by Riot Games and the league because the champion is not allowed to equip this rune on-stage at the moment.
dotesports.com

The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Island codes: How to join The Kid LAROI Fortnite concert and afterparty

Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is set to enter Fortnite at the end of January and host the first big concert inside the game since Ariana Grande’s show in 2021. The Kid LAROI’s concert in Fortnite will take place on Jan. 27 at 5pm CT and one of his songs will be the unreleased track “Love Again.” After the show is done, The Kid LAROI will host an afterparty in Fortnite. Epic Games will set up two different islands for the Australian rapper, one for the concert and one for the afterparty.

