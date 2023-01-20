Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players have crafted a ‘definitive’ Ultimate tier list and it’s hard to argue
Ultimates in Overwatch 2 are meant to be feared, designed to be the most powerful tools on the battlefield, striking fear into every opponent. And then, on the opposite end of the spectrum, some are undeniably awful. There’s a clear disparity between some of the ultimates, and the community has had its say which reigns supreme.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
dotesports.com
League fan remakes maligned Brink of Infinity cinematic as poorly as possible, and some players like it better
Many League of Legends fans didn’t like the Brink of Infinity cinematic, which was released as a celebration of the launch of the 2023 ranked season earlier this month. Now one fan has made a cheap remake of the cinematic, and it’s already getting praise from players. Like...
dotesports.com
Rain teams drown the competition in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Liverpool Regional
In a surprising twist of events, teams based around the Rain weather condition seemed to be the most popular archetype to be causing havoc in the Liverpool Regional that took place over the past weekend, with 10 players who were running Rain teams reaching the top cut. It’s been just...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
dotesports.com
How to play AP Zac mid like G2 Caps in League of Legends
If there’s one thing that the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has shown fans, it’s that the meta launched alongside the start of League of Legends’ 2023 season is incredibly volatile and rewards players for opting for more unorthodox strategies. One of these strange...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fan scores a date thanks to an unknowing assist from n0tail
Dota 2’s n0tail might not be in OG’s main roster anymore, but the man is still a support player by nature. While team Old G did not make it past the open qualifiers for the DPC in December, Johann “n0tail” Sundstein is still making some game-winning support plays of his own. Most recently, he helped a fellow colleague with his love life without expecting to, that’s just how good the man is.
dotesports.com
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage. The same can’t be...
dotesports.com
How to get The Kid LAROI skins in Fortnite
Epic Games has made it its mission to introduce real-life elements to Fortnite in recent years. From in-game concerts to collaborations with the likes of Marvel, fans have been treated to a constant stream of familiar content. Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is next on Fortnite’s list, and there will...
dotesports.com
The Kid LAROI’s Fortnite skins and Duo Cup details might’ve leaked early
Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games thanks to its constant influence and inter-weaving of pop culture throughout its game. There have been rumors for the last month or so about a potential concert for The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. However, it now appears that this will be a little bigger, with leakers alleging that the artist is getting his own set of skins and a Duo Cup.
dotesports.com
MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One
Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
dotesports.com
MTG Cankerbloom ONE spoiler has Thrashing Brontodon vibes with Proliferate
Artifacts and Enchantments are everywhere in the Standard format, and Cankerbloom from Phyrexia: All Will Be One in the color Green provides the necessary hate toward the Magic: The Gathering types while also having Proliferate. The return of Proliferate is a big deal in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, especially...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 shuts down in China, leaving OWL teams in limbo
Overwatch 2 and other Blizzard titles have officially been taken offline in China after a failed contract extension with NetEase, leaving Overwatch League teams based there in limbo now that the game is unplayable in the country. Most fans were made aware of the situation after the Chengdu Hunters posted...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends player accidentally finds a way to break the meta
A new glitch was discovered by an Apex Legends player on Sunday, and it could break the game if others find a way to replicate it. A player reported they initially queued as Loba but when they landed, they discovered they could use Wraith’s abilities instead. They ended up...
dotesports.com
All The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Fortnite quests and rewards
Fortnite is among the world’s most popular games, not only because of its gameplay but also in part thanks to its unique virtual experiences. Over the years, Fortnite has hosted virtual concerts with Ariana Grande, Marshmellow, Travis Scott, and more. The Kid LAROI is the latest artist to partner with the Epic Games battle royale, bringing tons of new cosmetics, rewards, and quests to the game.
dotesports.com
Blue card in MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One Dominus cycle doubles Proliferate triggers
The second week of spoilers for Magic: The Gathering’s next set Phyrexia: All Will Be One rounded out the Dominus cycle of legendary creatures with the Blue one, Wizards of the Coast announced today. The Dominus cycle is five Mythic Rare legendary creatures with an activated ability that puts...
dotesports.com
Why is the Waterwalking rune banned in professional League play?
On the first day of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, Team Vitality’s superstar mid laner Perkz picked the Waterwalking rune while playing Ryze in his game against Fnatic. A day later, the team was given a fine and warning by Riot Games and the league because the champion is not allowed to equip this rune on-stage at the moment.
dotesports.com
Are Patch 13.2’s Grievous Wounds buffs enough to put an end to healing creep in League?
Ever since its release in 2009, League of Legends has been the epitome of a game that struggles to find a clear identity when it comes to healing. Looking to find the middle ground for healing without it completely taking over the game, Riot Games included healing in Keystones, abilities, runes, and items.
dotesports.com
The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Island codes: How to join The Kid LAROI Fortnite concert and afterparty
Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is set to enter Fortnite at the end of January and host the first big concert inside the game since Ariana Grande’s show in 2021. The Kid LAROI’s concert in Fortnite will take place on Jan. 27 at 5pm CT and one of his songs will be the unreleased track “Love Again.” After the show is done, The Kid LAROI will host an afterparty in Fortnite. Epic Games will set up two different islands for the Australian rapper, one for the concert and one for the afterparty.
Comments / 0